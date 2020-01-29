PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie's O'Connor enjoying chance to suit up with the boys

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team has a new goalie this season.

She’s been playing with them as long as she can remember.

Jordan O’Connor has practiced with the Eagles over the years, but her game days were spent with the Madison Capitals. The Sauk Prairie High School student wasn’t eligible to play for the boys’ team due to the school’s affiliation with the Baraboo girls hockey co-op.

When Sauk Prairie chose not to participate in the co-op prior to this year, O’Connor was free to join the boys’ team. She jumped at the chance, and has been in between the pipes for Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights/Mount Horeb since a 12-0 season-opening win over Stoughton on Nov. 22.

“It’s just a good environment,” O’Connor said Monday of her first two months playing with her former youth teammates again. “I’ve obviously played with them since I was 3 or 4 (years old), and the people (on the team) that I didn’t know are new too. So it was all a welcoming environment. Everybody was happy to be here.

“This season has been in the works since my sophomore year. It’s taken a lot of time and anticipation.”

Her teammates are glad to have her back.