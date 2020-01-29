PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie's O'Connor enjoying chance to suit up with the boys

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team has a new goalie this season.
She’s been playing with them as long as she can remember.
Jordan O’Connor has practiced with the Eagles over the years, but her game days were spent with the Madison Capitals. The Sauk Prairie High School student wasn’t eligible to play for the boys’ team due to the school’s affiliation with the Baraboo girls hockey co-op.
When Sauk Prairie chose not to participate in the co-op prior to this year, O’Connor was free to join the boys’ team. She jumped at the chance, and has been in between the pipes for Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights/Mount Horeb since a 12-0 season-opening win over Stoughton on Nov. 22.
“It’s just a good environment,” O’Connor said Monday of her first two months playing with her former youth teammates again. “I’ve obviously played with them since I was 3 or 4 (years old), and the people (on the team) that I didn’t know are new too. So it was all a welcoming environment. Everybody was happy to be here.
“This season has been in the works since my sophomore year. It’s taken a lot of time and anticipation.”
Her teammates are glad to have her back.
“She was our goalie our whole youth career, so I played with her from first grade until high school,” Sauk Prairie senior co-captain Cam Desroches said, noting the Eagles did some recruiting to get O’Connor on the ice with them after Dakota Pickhard graduated in 2018. “Not really having a goalie last year, we tried to get her, but the (girls) co-op was still going. Then they cancelled that, or didn’t re-up it, so that got her in. Now, we have a goalie.”
She’s been there all 15 games, notching four shutouts and allowing 1.5 goals per game during Sauk Prairie’s 13-2 start under head coach David Lohrei. O’Connor, who also plays girls tennis and soccer at Sauk Prairie, said that there has been an adjustment to taking the ice in the Badger North Conference.
“Just the pace of the game,” she said. “I’m used to girls, which is a little bit slower. Boys is the pace I like — high tempo.”
O’Connor has a veteran group of defensemen in front of her, including seniors Jay Liedtke, Willy Hanson and August Begalske, as well as sophomore Hakon Peterson.
“I feel like I see the ice well and I can read my teammates,” Peterson, who has one goal and seven assists, said of what makes the group work well together. “We know where everyone is on the ice, and it works out in the end.”
“Our chemistry is like no other,” said O’Connor, who will play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls next year. “I haven’t been on a team that has this kind of chemistry. ... We all just get each other.”
O’Connor has seen it in practice for years, but now she’s got the best view of a high-powered Sauk Prairie team that is scoring 6.3 goals per game.
“I enjoy watching our team,” O’Connor said of her view when the puck is on the other side of the rink. “It’s fun, but it can get boring sometimes.”
The offensive power is led by Sauk Prairie senior Riley Jelinek, who has 24 goals and 34 assists through the first 15 games. Sauk Prairie sophomore Nick Mast has 20 goals and 20 assists, while Desroches has 21 goals and 15 assists.
“We’ve gone through a couple scoring woes, but we’ve consistently gotten 40-50 shots per game,” Desroches said of the Eagles, who returned essentially the same group that scored 4.8 goals per game last season.
Sauk Prairie has been on the rise for the last four years, thanks in large part to contributions from its talented nine-player senior class, eight of which go to Sauk Prairie.
“We all have good chemistry, and we’re all good friends,” Desroches said of the Eagles, who are carrying a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s home non-conference game against Tomah/Sparta. “All of the seniors... we’ve played together. There’s a couple of kids from Heights that we’ve played with since youth, and they come over for lacrosse too. So we’ve known them since we were in first and second grade.”
“The guys have been really nice,” Peterson, a Mount Horeb student, said of coming to Sauk Prairie for the co-op. “They let you fit in pretty easily. ... (The seniors) talk a lot. They get to know each other on the ice and off the ice.”
The chemistry has led to wins, something that had been hard to come by for the Sauk Prairie co-op. The Eagles compiled a 4-19 record in 2013-14 and 2014-15, then went 5-19 when the current group of seniors was in eighth grade in 2015-16. The turnaround began with a 12-10-2 record in 2016-17. They followed that up by going 15-4-1 in 2017-18 and 13-10-1 in 2018-19.
“When we came in here freshman year, there were a couple older guys that were used to that ‘let’s not try very hard, we’re just here to have fun and play hockey,’ “ Desroches said of developing a winning culture. “We could definitely feel that start to shift our freshman year. ... The kids in our grade were just working hard in practice, trying to get better and trying to earn a spot. Over the years, we solidified ourselves.”
The improved play hasn’t brought a top-two finish in the Badger North standings, something the Eagles are looking to change this year.
“We definitely want to be first in our conference,” Peterson said. “So we’ve got to work hard.”
Sauk Prairie (13-2, 5-2) sits in second place in the Badger North Conference, trailing only Waunakee (13-5, 7-0). The Eagles will get a chance to avenge both of their losses in the next week, hosting Beaver Dam (10-5-2, 4-2-1) on Friday before visiting Waunakee on Feb. 6.
Once the conference race is over, the Eagles will turn their eyes toward the postseason. They reached the sectional semifinals last season before suffering an 8-1 loss to the Onalaska co-op, which went on to reach the state quarterfinals.
“I’ve been looking forward to playoffs this whole season,” Desroches said. “That’s when it gets most fun. Win or go home. I’ve been looking forward to that, because it always brings out some tight games.”
