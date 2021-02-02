PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op drops regular-season finale in Black River Falls

The Lightning (4-11), a Baraboo co-op, was coming off home wins over Medford and the Rhinelander co-op on Saturday. They got off to another fast start Tuesday, as Kayla Capener assisted Mallory Ruhland 2:33 into the game.

Black River Falls' Zowie Hunter answered at the 10:40 mark, but Carson Blosenski kept the Lightning out front with a goal at 11:42.

Black River Falls took over from there, scoring four unanswered goals — two in the first and two in the second — to open up a 5-2 lead before Capener closed the scoring with 6:55 remaining in the second.

The Lightning are seeded sixth in the WIAA playoffs and will visit No. 3 Onalaska co-op (3-5) for a regional final on Feb. 4 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The winner will take on No. 2 Marshfield co-op in a Feb. 9 sectional semifinal.