PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op eliminated in regional final at Onalaska co-op

The sixth-seeded Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team was knocked out of the WIAA playoffs by No. 3 Onalaska co-op Friday night.

The Lightning, a co-op based in Baraboo, scored two third-period goals but couldn't slow down Onalaska in a 7-2 regional-final loss at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers (4-5) opened up a 7-0 lead, including a four-goal second period that sent them into the final intermission with a 6-0 advantage.

The Lightning (4-12) got on the board 3 minutes, 57 seconds into the third period. Mallory Ruhland did the trick, taking assists from Carson Blosenski and Signe Begalske to cut the deficit to 7-1. Begalske capped the scoring, converting on a power play at 7:25 with assists from Blosenski and Lily McPherson.

Lightning goalie Alyssa Gada made 27 saves in the loss, while Elsa Mitchell had 17 for Onalaska.

Onalaska advances to face the second-seeded Marshfield co-op in a Feb. 9 sectional semifinal.