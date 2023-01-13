 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HOCKEY

Reedsburg boys hockey team hosting first Hometown Heroes game

Logan DeMars1

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's Logan DeMars celebrates a goal during a non-conference game against River Falls last season.

 SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin Archives

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team will be holding its first Hometown Heroes game and fundraiser when the Cheavers take on Baraboo/Portage Thursday.

The event honoring local firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, police and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department will begin with a pregame social gathering at Bobbers Island Grill from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All members of communities’ respective departments and their families are invited.

Hors d ’Oeuvres will be served and a silent auction will be held, including each varsity player’s jersey. Players will wear commemorative jerseys honor each of the departments with each organization represented receiving a jersey. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Sauk County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. following the presentation of the colors by the Sauk County Color Guard and national anthem played on the bagpipes by Rick Allison.

During the first intermission a moment of silence will be held and retired hometown heroes will be honored.

