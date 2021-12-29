Reedsburg co-op boys hockey keeps heating up over Holiday break with win in Cheeseburger Classic opener

LAKE DELTON — For most, the Holiday break in late December is a time for rest and relaxation.
For the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston high school boys hockey team, it’s a time to start to crank up the heat for a strong second half push.
The Cheavers added more fuel to their annual fire before the New Year Tuesday night as they cruised to a 5-1 win over River Falls in their opening game of the annual Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.
Junior John Scott scored a hat trick while senior Tomas Korndorfer finished with three assists in the four-goal win over the Wildcats that advanced RWD into Wednesday night’s winners bracket semifinals against Kenosha co-op. For coach Neil Mattson, the surge days removed from Christmas was nothing new, but still exciting given the opponent.
“It is and it’s fun to play a different team,” he said. “They’re from one of the toughest conferences in the state, the Big Rivers (Conference).”
The Cheavers (7-5-0) wasted little time getting out in front, tickling the twine three times in the first period for a quick 3-0 lead at the first intermission. Scott was responsible for each of the Cheavers’ first two goals as he pounced on a loose puck off a turnover created by sophomore Brady Baldwin inside the Wildcats’ defensive third.
The forward scooped up the puck before deking past River Falls goalie Jayden Serene for a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game. The Cheavers’ defense helped create Scott’s second tally just over five minutes later as Korndorfer picked the pocket of a River Falls defender behind the net before finding Scott wide open in the slot for a 2-0 lead at 9:39.
“John Scott I thought had one of his best games tonight getting a hat trick, and Thomas our foreign exchange student is really starting to come on strong so I’m super happy with that. That’s what you want to do,” Mattson said of the team’s defensive pressure creating offensive chances.
“We run a 2-1 pretty hard forecheck to try to pressure down low and get the cycling down low. At first the defense weren’t open so we were keeping everything low, and then all of a sudden it causes the points to get open. That really opens up the whole game for you down in that area, which is exciting to see.”
Senior CJ Pfaff extended the lead to 3-0 as he deflected in a low driven shot from junior Carsen Brandt from the left point at 11:38 before RWD got into some penalty trouble to end the period. The Cheavers went down a pair of men after a Grant Marsich tripping minor at 15:09 followed by a double minor from Trevor Slaght in the final minute.
RWD avoided any damage early in the second but was again forced into another abbreviated 5-on-3 for the Wildcats early in the second, creating nearly eight consecutive minutes on the penalty kill. While they were able to stave off any damage, it’s something Mattson knows can’t continue.
“The tough part about doing that is you’re running some of your top guys constantly and there’s teams that are much deeper than we are, so you don’t want to face those situations,” Mattson said. “Battling eight minutes in penalties, basically straight there, in the second is tough on anybody; you’re trying to save legs for the next couple games, too, so it’s one of those things I’m happy about.”
In the end the Wildcats (3-6-0) struck just before the end of the second period to cut the lead to 3-1 at the second intermission, but the third belonged to RWD as it tacked on two more goals, including Scott’s hat trick clincher at 5:18, to seal the win.
That margin of victory could have been even great had the Cheavers converted on their number of chances in the third. It was just a strong effort from Serene in net as the stout junior netminder finished with 35 saves.
“It’s really impressive,” Mattson said of the 40 shots on goal “and I looked at one of the stats of this goaltender.
“They had lost to Hudson early on 4-0, but Hudson outshot them 64-8. The kid made some really nice saves tonight and we’ve been facing some really good goaltenders this year, and that’s really impressive.”
With the win, the Cheavers have now rattled off three straight wins following victories over Sauk Prairie (2-1) and Tomah/Sparta (4-0) in the lead up to Christmas. Should RWD get past the Thunder in the semifinals, it’ll face either Wisconsin Rapids or Onalaska, a pair of difficult sides the Cheavers have already met this season.
In Mattson’s eyes, it’s only going to help as his group looks to continue to shift into high gear.
“It’s a huge benefit for the kids and I’ve always told them for years the goal has been to try to build as hard a schedule as I possibly can in the first half of the year, because you’re not only building for your conference, but you’re looking at the big picture of the playoffs,” he said.
“For us, it’s going to take a bounce here or there because if you look at the sectional, it’s one of the toughest in the state and that’s what makes it exciting to play these tough teams.”