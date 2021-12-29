Reedsburg co-op boys hockey keeps heating up over Holiday break with win in Cheeseburger Classic opener

RWD avoided any damage early in the second but was again forced into another abbreviated 5-on-3 for the Wildcats early in the second, creating nearly eight consecutive minutes on the penalty kill. While they were able to stave off any damage, it’s something Mattson knows can’t continue.

“The tough part about doing that is you’re running some of your top guys constantly and there’s teams that are much deeper than we are, so you don’t want to face those situations,” Mattson said. “Battling eight minutes in penalties, basically straight there, in the second is tough on anybody; you’re trying to save legs for the next couple games, too, so it’s one of those things I’m happy about.”

In the end the Wildcats (3-6-0) struck just before the end of the second period to cut the lead to 3-1 at the second intermission, but the third belonged to RWD as it tacked on two more goals, including Scott’s hat trick clincher at 5:18, to seal the win.

That margin of victory could have been even great had the Cheavers converted on their number of chances in the third. It was just a strong effort from Serene in net as the stout junior netminder finished with 35 saves.