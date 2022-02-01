Reedsburg co-op boys hockey rallies past road demons to cap sweep over Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — After playing to a one-goal game in their first meeting this season, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston high school boys hockey coach Neil Mattson had an inkling Tuesday night’s meeting against Sauk Prairie co-op would be close.

His premonition lived up to the billing.

The Cheavers and Eagles again traded blow for blow in the latest edition of the teams’ budding rivalry and again it was Reedsburg that got the upper hand, edging out a 3-2 win in a Badger West Conference clash at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center. Senior Trevor Slaght scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, while senior goaltender Cooper Oakes made 33 stops to cap off the Cheavers’ regular season sweep over the Eagles.

“For this senior class we’ve never won down here, and the last couple years I think the differential has been six or seven goals; this has been our house of horrors,” Mattson said. “It’s a huge win for our program, but hats off to Sauk Prairie. They have a great program.”

The Eagles (13-3-0, 5-3-0 Badger West) certainly made the Cheavers (15-3-0, 7-3-0) earn the win, keeping the pressure on after Slaght gave RWD a two-goal cushion early in the third. After striking for two in the second, including John Scott’s go-ahead goal with 16 minutes, 39 seconds played in the middle frame, Slaght slotted a breakaway chance past Sauk Prairie goalie Kaden Stracke 2:11 into the third on a great stretch pass from senior CJ Pfaff.

The tally gave the Cheavers a 3-1 lead and plenty of momentum according to Mattson.

“Both teams were running out of energy at that point, so it was nice to have that cushion,” Mattson said. “I’m just proud of CJ and Trevor to make that play happen and it’s just unselfish play on their parts.”

The Eagles didn’t let it last however, scoring just under five minutes later with their second power play goal of the night through Erik Peterson at 6:55. With 10 minutes remaining in regulation, the heat turned up on the Cheavers, but they stayed ice cool the rest of the way.

RWD kept the Eagles at bay, including some big stops by Oakes, and the Cheavers held off a 6-on-5 chance after Sauk Prairie pulled its goalie with a minute remaining to seal the victory.

Victory looked to be in the Eagles’ grasp throughout the first period as they created the majority of the chances and were the beneficiaries of three power plays. Sauk Prairie only capitalized on one however, with sophomore Colin Harrington providing the breakthrough as he scored just seconds into their second power play with 15:49 played in the period.

The Eagles immediately went back on the man advantage just seconds later but the Cheavers held serve to end the period. The 1-0 lead could have easily been more if not for some key Oakes stops and a diving block by junior Logan DeMars on a would-be wrap-around goal by Sauk Prairie senior Luke Mast.

“I told Logan that after the first period,” Mattson said of the enormity of the stop. “What a beautiful play he made there and they could have been up two goals at that point, and you don’t know how we’re going to react at that point to being down two.”

The Cheavers reacted just fine to the one-goal deficit en route to their 11th win in their last 12 games while snapping an 11-game winning streak by the Eagles in the process. Stracke made 16 saves in the loss while senior Hakon Peterson had a pair of assists.

While the win doesn’t impact the Badger West title race — Madison Edgewood has already clinched the league title — the Cheavers’ victory could go a long way towards the postseason. The sweep gives RWD a clear nod over the Eagles, and with three more regular season games, more chances to pad their resume and build even more momentum in hopes of a state tournament run.

“Honestly, we have one of the best goalies in the conference,” Mattson said. “In fact I think we have the best goalie in the conference, and I think we have one of the top goalies in our section, so I think we can scare some teams here.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

