Reedsburg co-op's CJ Pfaff, Caden Brandt reach 100 career points within two weeks of one another

LAKE DELTON – Neil Mattson has been with the Reedsburg co-op high school boys hockey team for the last 26 years.

During that time he’s seen the Cheavers accomplish great team success that’s allowed him to accumulate a 329-204-17 overall record, eight conference titles, four sectional championship appearances and two trips to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

With all the team accolades, he’s also witnessed over 30 players score 100 points for their careers.

That overall success continued during Tuesday’s 8-2 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory over Baraboo/Portage where as he saw his second of two players meet that career-point milestone.

“It comes down to that unselfish play, but it’s also the mindset of an athlete,” Mattson said. “I’ve always said hockey can produce some of the greatest athletes in the world or hockey can create some of the biggest pricks in the world. I’m serious. It just goes hand in hand in the sport. Fortunately in Reedsburg, we’ve never had jerks.”

Junior Caden Brandt reached the 100-point mark Tuesday night when he scored a goal at 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the third period to give the Cheavers (18-6) a 5-2 lead over Baraboo/Portage.

“It’s a huge memory for me because I think it was one of my goals since I was younger to hit it,” Brandt said. “To do it in three years is awesome.”

During the last three regular seasons, Brandt has racked up 91 points (58 goals, 33 assists) and during that time has played in five playoff games, scoring six goals and three assists. Those three assists all came against Baraboo/Portage where he finished the night with five points.

“We have his position to be out in front of the next more often,” Mattson said. “He picks up garbage goals. You’re just in the right position, the puck comes free and you’re getting garbage goals.”

Senior CJ Pfaff, a linemate of Brandt this season, said it was special to see it all play out.

“Caden Brandt, I didn’t know how close he was,” Pfaff said. “I knew he was in the 90s, but I remember when he scored, he was pointing to the puck. Then I realized it. I think it’s something we’re both going to remember for a really long time, especially it being so close together.”

What RWD’s captain is referring to is when he scored his 100th career point against Ashland on Feb. 5. His tally that eclipsed the century mark happened when he assisted Brandt on a power play goal at the 14:51 mark of the second period to put his team up 4-1. During that 5-1 victory, Pfaff assisted Brandt on three of his four goals.

“It’s amazing. It’s a really cool experience,” Brandt said, reflecting back on Pfaff’s 100 career point. “I got to see him do it and then I knew I was pretty close, so I was just hoping I could do it too.”

Pfaff was at 110 points before entering Thursday’s regional semifinal against Sauk Prairie. During the last three regular seasons Pfaff had accumulated 105 points (41 goals, 64 assists). He’s played in five playoff games, earning him four assists and one goal, all against Baraboo/Portage on Tuesday.

“If it does take a certain type of mentality then it’s within a person that’s an unselfish player,” Mattson said. “Selfish players will get a lot of scoring, but they’ll probably never hit the 100-point career mark just due to the fact that they’re not looking for the opportunity for the assist and helping their lineups.

“If you go back and look at our leading point guy ever was Dylan Brown (2018 graduate). His 241 points over the course of four years and he was out half a season with a broken write. So really 241 points came in 3½ years of playing hockey.”

Pfaff, who’s played on the same line with Brandt and senior Trevor Slaght, said he’d much rather take the assist over a goal.

“I would rather have the assist, personally, because I’ve been feeding Caden and Trevor. I have more assists this year than I have any year,” said Pfaffm who has 35 assists so far this year, compared to 12 as a junior and 21 as a sophomore.

“Caden is really good at being able to finish. I pass it to him and most of the time I know he’s going to score. He’s just such a good kid and has such a good heart. I love seeing him succeed. I’m perfectly fine with him getting the goals.”

Mattson said the chemistry between his top line was important to the success the three players have had this season. In fact, had Slaght not had to sit out the first 14 games of the season, he was one track to reach the 100-point milestone as well. He currently has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) during the last four regular seasons, and five points (3 goals, 2 assists) during the postseason.

“One that I feel bad for this year is Trevor Slaght,” Mattson said, “who probably would be creeping close for 100 points in his career hadn’t he been injured (with a knee injury) in the first half of the season.”

“Trevor wasn’t anticipating to come back for another month,” Pfaff added. “He came back way before he did. At that point, we were like, ‘OK, we’re going to have a pretty good season.’”

Pfaff isn’t wrong as the Cheavers have won 14 of their last 15 games with Slaght in the lineup. During that time, Slaght has obtained career highs with 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. He’s made the Cheavers’ top line very tough to defend.

“We’ve just had chemistry from the get go. We started putting up points together,” Brandt said. “Then when Trevor came back, it was the perfect fit. Me and him have played, we played my freshman year together. We already had some chemistry going. Then he’s just been perfect with me and CJ.”

