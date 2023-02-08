Related to this story

Get to know Edgewood’s Dylan Lenz

Get to know Edgewood’s Dylan Lenz

Edgewood's Dylan Lenz talks about his favorite artist to listen to pregame, his dance moves and what makes hockey different from every other sport. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Six interesting facts you didn't know about the Super Bowl