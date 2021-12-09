Why a largely unchanged roster has Reedsburg co-op boys hockey pushing for another deep playoff run

The Cheavers got back into the win column in a big way on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over rival Baraboo/Portage to improve to 3-3-0, including 1-1-0 conference play. The games against the likes of Eau Claire North and Onalaska are certainly by design on Mattson’s part.

“It’s always been my big push, and I always preach it all the time to our kids that ‘If we lose one-goal games to schools like Eau Claire North, I’d rather take those kinds of losses,’” he said. “For me it’s about building towards the playoff because looking ahead it’s going to be against teams like Madison Edgewood.”

And the playoffs, namely a deep postseason run, are certainly in the Cheavers’ sights. Despite making 11 consecutive regional finals, RWD hasn’t reached a sectional title game since 2019 and last made to the WIAA state tournament in 2015 when there was still only one division.

Now playing in Div. 1 since the split to two divisions in 2019, Mattson knows the group is hungry to prove they belong there.