Why a largely unchanged roster has Reedsburg co-op boys hockey pushing for another deep playoff run

Returning a large group from a previous team is pivotal in all sports, but especially hockey.
Experience playing together and generating a “sixth sense” in terms of where a teammate can be can go a long way in bolstering a team’s success.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston high school boys hockey coach Neil Mattson is certainly hoping so this winter. The Cheavers graduated just three seniors from last year’s team that played for a regional title for the 11th straight season.
And it’s that returning core that has Mattson believing the Cheavers have the horses to once again make a deep playoff run.
“Other than that, basically the core of our team is the same as last year,” Mattson said. “Really we’re running with the same group of kids as we had last year, they’re just a year older.”
That experience lies heaviest in net for the Cheavers as they return four-year starting goalie Cooper Oakes, who posted a .901 save percentage while allowing 3 goals against last year. That familiarity runs much deeper than just Oakes from last year’s group that finished 12-9-0.
Despite losing its top point scorer Danny Ely to graduation — he had 12 goals and 21 assists — RWD brings back its leading goal scorer in Caden Brandt. The junior forward tickled the twine 23 times last year to go along with eight assists, and while Mattson admitted he “started out a step slower than last year,” the veteran coach thinks he’s starting to turn the corner.
“It’s really big,” Mattson said of returning such a key scoring piece. “He was fighting a little bit of an illness to start the year, but I think by probably round the Christmas holiday tournament, you’re going to see a totally different Caden Brandt kid out there.”
The Cheavers’ offensive firepower runs much deeper than Brandt however, as RWD also returns seniors CJ Pfaff (8 goals, 12 assists) and Trevor Slaght (9 goals, 12 assists), as well as sophomore Brady Baldwin (7, 5).
While Slaght is sidelined for the time being while recovering from a knee injury, Mattson said he’s still practicing with the team. Meanwhile, the speedy Baldwin will be pivotal offensively and Pfaff, as well as senior Ty Thompson will be two of the Cheavers’ top defensemen.
“Those are two seniors who are just huge contributors to our team, and that’s what we need to be successful this year,” Mattson said of Pfaff and Thompson.
“And Brady is just a sophomore but has been definitely a grinder for us,” he added of Baldwin.
Other key defensemen for the Cheavers figure to be Logan DeMars, Trey Lariden and Grant Marsich, while John Scott will take on a larger role offensively. RWD has also gotten a boost up front with the addition of Tomas Korndorfer, a senior from the Czech Republic who Mattson is excited.
Korndorfer is basically the only addition to the Cheavers lineup, meaning the rest of the RWD team remains basically unchanged.
“It makes it a lot easier as a coach to get started, and it’s just a good group of kids,” Mattson said.
Despite swaths of returnees, Mattson still described the Cheavers “young in a lot of ways.”
“If you look at it, a lot of juniors and sophomores are our main contributors this season with some seniors this year,” he added.
It’s created lots of depth for RWD, something Mattson knows will be crucial in a revamped Badger West Conference that has added the likes of Madison Edgewood, Oregon and Monroe following the departures of Beaver Dam, DeForest and Waunakee.
The change has Mattson viewing the conference as wide open, despite giving the early season nod to the Crusaders.
“I think the 1-2-3-4 spots are going to be a battle week in and week out, and hopefully there’s a few upsets that happen that create the opportunity to win the conference,” he added.
Mattson has already been hard at work trying to prepare the Cheavers for the rugged league slate with a tough non-conference schedule to open the year. Already RWD has played traditional powers Eau Claire North and Onalaska, splitting the meetings with a 2-1 loss to the Huskies and a 5-4 overtime win over the Hilltoppers, as well as a 4-1 conference loss to Madison Edgewood.
The Cheavers got back into the win column in a big way on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over rival Baraboo/Portage to improve to 3-3-0, including 1-1-0 conference play. The games against the likes of Eau Claire North and Onalaska are certainly by design on Mattson’s part.
“It’s always been my big push, and I always preach it all the time to our kids that ‘If we lose one-goal games to schools like Eau Claire North, I’d rather take those kinds of losses,’” he said. “For me it’s about building towards the playoff because looking ahead it’s going to be against teams like Madison Edgewood.”
And the playoffs, namely a deep postseason run, are certainly in the Cheavers’ sights. Despite making 11 consecutive regional finals, RWD hasn’t reached a sectional title game since 2019 and last made to the WIAA state tournament in 2015 when there was still only one division.
Now playing in Div. 1 since the split to two divisions in 2019, Mattson knows the group is hungry to prove they belong there.
“They’re very driven and it really starts with Cooper Oakes. He’s one of our team leaders and he’s really pushing the kids that direction, but I’m also kind of taking the approach that it’s just one game at a time,” he said. “I know these kids would love the chance to prove they’re a Division 1 caliber team, it’s just a matter of who shows up on that given night.”