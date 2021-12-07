Why missing key players early could pay off in the long run for Baraboo/Portage boys hockey

It’s never easy immediately playing underclassmen, especially freshmen, at the varsity level.
It’s a predicament that Baraboo/Portage high school boys hockey coach Dave Clark has been forced into this season, though. Despite returning plenty of depth, thanks to key graduation losses and the temporary loss of two key players — Luna Larson and Kyle Poole — Clark has forced his hand so far this year with a number of young players in the Thunderbirds lineup.
“It’s really going to test the depth a little early on,” Clark said. “For having a good group of seniors, I’d say we’re a little lighter on juniors and sophomores are seeing reps they probably shouldn’t.
“Without Luna and Kyle right now it’s pushing them into situations they’re, I mean flat out, not ready for. But they’re growing.”
According to Clark, Larson is still fully recovering from a knee injury sustained during football this fall that saw Baraboo advance to the WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals for the first time ever, while Poole is currently out for an undisclosed reason. The crucially vacated spots — Larson tallied eight goals and nine assists last season while Poole had five goals and eight assists — has allowed for some younger players to get immediate reps.
It’s that growth and trial by fire that Clark is hoping can fuel more success later in the season as the T-Birds get into the meat of their schedule.
“They’ll come along but we’re certainly taking some lumps, but they’re getting better,” he said.
Those lumps have come in the form of a 1-2-0 start with lopsided losses to Middleton (7-0) and Oregon (14-6) sandwiched around a 3-2 overtime win over Tomah/Sparta on Nov. 30. Even in the eight-goal loss to the Panthers, Clark was encouraged by the team’s effort and knows things could have been closer had the T-Birds capitalized on some chances.
Helping fuel Baraboo/Portage’s offensive success so far, and bridging the gap between the returnees and newcomers, is the trio of Carson Zick, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Oliver Scanlan. A captain last season and a varsity regular since his sophomore season, Fitzwilliams is again a captain for the T-Birds this winter and has shown why so far with a team-high three goals.
While he isn’t the best with the puck, Clark lauded Fitzwilliams, who had 11 goals and 13 assists last season, for his speed and tenacity.
“He’s not much of a stick handler, but at the end of the day he can fly by guys and he can battle with anyone in the corner,” Clark said.
The same can be said for Zick, who notched five goals and 12 helpers last season. The sophomore defenseman has two goals and an assist so far this season after having a very successful offseason.
“He put a lot of work in during the offseason and you can tell if you watched practice or a game last year compared to this year, he took a lot of the ideas we gave him in the offseason,” Clark said. “It’s not a magic pill, you have to put work in and you can tell he did.”
Clark is hoping to see that same progression from Scanlan, who has two assists already this year following a five goal, 15 assist campaign last year. A talented player already, Clark said that once Scanlan cleans up some small things, “he’s going to be a pretty good first line player.”
“He’s just knocking on the door of that,” he said.
Also knocking on the door is returning starting goalie, Andrew Schaetzl. Taking over for three-year starter Dane Hinz last season, the senior netminder finished the season with a .867 save percentage after allowing a 4.16 goals against average.
Clark admitted that Schaetzl assuming the starting role last year was one that “I don’t know if he was ready for.”
“He’s a little different this year and should take a step forward,” Clark added.
The T-Birds also recall backup goalie Burke Schweda, as well as Peyton Sloan (seven goals, five assists) and Luke Schweda (five goals, three assists) among a deep returning core. Joining that nucleus are some talented freshmen, led by Nate Gneiser.
“He’s got some talent, I just think he has to be more confident and figure out what this level is about,” Clark said of the forward, who has a pair of assists so far.
The T-Birds will also lean on Bobby Meeker and Jordie Beale as they look to continue rising after a rough start. Taking time to get off the ground is nothing new to Clark, who admitted Baraboo/Portage usually starts the year behind the 8-ball so to speak compared to other teams.
“We don’t have ice year-round, we put it in a week before the season. A lot of our guys don’t skate year-round like a lot of other programs, so what happens is we come in at the ground floor and a lot of times our scores against similar teams, we’re a lot better the second time,” he said.
“I think we progress very well. I think as long as we keep working, keep being coachable, that same thing is going to happen; we’re going to get a lot better, these guys are going to take strides, gain confidence in themselves and start finding more and more success.”
That will certainly be needed in the Badger West Conference, which Clark believes “is one of the best conferences in the state now,” with the realignment bringing in the likes of Madison Edgewood and Oregon. And with always difficult rivals Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston and Sauk Prairie still on the schedule, Clark knows “there’s absolutely no cake walks.”
“You go down the line, every opponent on our side of the conference is going to be a very good program,” he said.
As daunting as that task is, Clark knows how valuable the caliber of competition will be, it’s only a matter of how the T-Birds handle them.
“It’s all about how you respond and you have a lot to lose from a loss and a lot to gain from a win, but it’s how you respond and how you grow,” he said. “It’s about attacking these opportunities.”
Baraboo/Portage will get another chance to do so against the rival Cheavers in a league game tonight at the Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.