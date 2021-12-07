Why missing key players early could pay off in the long run for Baraboo/Portage boys hockey

The T-Birds also recall backup goalie Burke Schweda, as well as Peyton Sloan (seven goals, five assists) and Luke Schweda (five goals, three assists) among a deep returning core. Joining that nucleus are some talented freshmen, led by Nate Gneiser.

“He’s got some talent, I just think he has to be more confident and figure out what this level is about,” Clark said of the forward, who has a pair of assists so far.

The T-Birds will also lean on Bobby Meeker and Jordie Beale as they look to continue rising after a rough start. Taking time to get off the ground is nothing new to Clark, who admitted Baraboo/Portage usually starts the year behind the 8-ball so to speak compared to other teams.

“We don’t have ice year-round, we put it in a week before the season. A lot of our guys don’t skate year-round like a lot of other programs, so what happens is we come in at the ground floor and a lot of times our scores against similar teams, we’re a lot better the second time,” he said.