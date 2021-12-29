Honorable mentions

- The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team captured a fourth straight regional championship, but couldn’t reach a fourth consecutive WIAA Div. 3 sectional final.
- The Necedah and Royall boys basketball teams turned in deep postseason runs as the Cardinals captured their first regional title in 20 years and the Panthers finished a game away from their first state appearance since 2010.
- The Reedsburg gymnastics team made its return to the WIAA Div. 2 team state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Beavers finished seventh, scoring 133.575 points.
- Caitlyn Hibner, a 2016 Portage grad, capped off her collegiate career at UW-Green Bay by earning second-team All-Horizon League honors averaging a team-high 15 points with 7 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Domask, a 2019 Waupun grad, was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week twice during his sophomore season at Southern Illinois. Domask averaged 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game starting in the first 10 games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury.
- The Portage cheerleading team captured its first-ever state title as the Warriors won the Game Day portion of the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches’ Spring Championships.
- The Wisconsin Dells High School’s new turf athletic football and softball fields debuted in the spring, hosting football games for area teams participating in the alternate fall season and the Chiefs softball team’s home games.
- The Poynette softball team’s pursuit of a third consecutive state title came to a close as the Pumas fell to eventual state champion Dodgeville, 1-0, in a Div. 3 sectional final.
- The Markesan baseball team’s push for a third Div. 3 state appearance in six years came up short as the Hornets fell to Marathon, 8-1 in nine innings, in a sectional final.
- Beaver Dam native Morgen Mischler won his second-career American Flat Track Singles race on Aug. 14 when the AFT stopped at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York. It was Mischler’s only victory of the season as he finished third (223 points) behind champion Dallas Daniels (281) and Max Whale (273) in the AFT Singles standings.
- Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison shot a career-best 12-over-par 82 to earn her first-ever Div. 1 state berth at the Oregon sectional. Lewison played in the first group of the day and waited out the rest of the field, qualifying for state and avoiding a playoff by just a single stroke.
- The New Lisbon School District opened its new $2 million athletic facility, including a new football field, track, press box and softball field, an update to the baseball field and updated concession stand, restrooms, ticket booth and facility entryway.
- Baraboo’s doubles team of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison, as well as Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack, all qualified for the Div. 1 individual state tennis tournament. Koppie and Lewison reached the second round in their first-ever appearance while Mack fell in her opening match after going on hiatus for the 2020 season last fall.
- Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert surpassed 1,600 career points in his pursuit of 2,000 career points and closed in on becoming the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer.
- The Randolph boys basketball team opened the 2021-22 season as the top-ranked team in Div. 5 by the WisSports.net Coaches Poll for the first four weeks.
Honorable mentions