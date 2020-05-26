Horicon High School ready to show off new varsity gym next season

When the School District of Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel, high school athletic director Michael LeBouten, various coaches and school principals in the district were all brainstorming how to remodel the high school gym floor, one prevailing theme emerged.
“It was school pride and Horicon pride,” Appel said.
And that’s exactly what they got.
From the marsh grass on both ends of the floor to a larger Marshman logo at center court, the design screams Horicon.
“The Marshman is very unique,” he said. “The only Marshman in the world actually is that design right there. We wanted to come up with something that set our gym floor aside from what you normally see. That’s what we came up with and we’re very pleased with it.”
It’s still the same floor, but it’s been sanded down, repainted and stained.
“A lot of the outline and then inside the three-point mark is all stained instead of painted,” LeBouten said. “It was a cool process because all the stain went down first. There is actually a coat of finish over top of the stain and the paint is actually between coats of finish. It was quite a long process.”
LeBouten said it took about three weeks to complete the project earlier this year.
The court has a water-based finish, which LeBouten said “is actually becoming a very popular way to go because it doesn’t yellow (over time). It should stay nice and bright for a good long time.”
In other words, the court should continue to look sharp for a while before needing to be refreshed.
In addition, new lights have been installed and the gym already got a new sound system two years ago — although some older outdated stereos were still up and they have now been taken down. And the removable divider that was in place so that the two sides of the gym could be separated has been removed and is being replaced by a curtain that hangs in the rafters. The gym walls have also been repainted.
“When you see it, when you’re in there next time, you’re going to see how much bigger it looks,” LeBouten said. “It’s actually a little bit deceiving because it felt like I was in a completely different space.”
The new-look gym was funded by the $1.6 million the school district received in the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School, which was no longer necessary following the $26.5 million referendum that passed in spring of 2018 approving infrastructure improvements in the district and a new elementary school attached to the high school.
The sale of Van Brunt Elementary School also paid for upgrades to the stage in the gym as well as to paint classrooms and bring in new student and teacher desks in the high school.
“The high school is really getting a completely new facelift,” Appel said.
Appel and the rest of the Horicon staff are ready to show it off. The Marshmen are scheduled to host the Trailways Crossover event, a boys and girl basketball showcase that will premier next January and will resemble what the Badger Conference does pitting teams from different divisions in the league against each other midway through the season based on standings at the time. Horicon also will host the Wisconsin State Music Association’s solo ensemble contest next spring.
Appel said between the high school gym and the new elementary gym — both are 100 feet by 100 feet — Horicon is now positioned to hold large tournaments for basketball, wrestling, volleyball and youth sports during the school year and in the summer. The high school gym will have a seating capacity of 500 while the elementary gym, which was built last year, has bleachers on one side of the court.
The referendum also allows Horicon to build a large common space between the two gyms, according to Appel. And there are now six locker rooms, making accommodation capabilities greater and more flexible.
“Our facilities have gone from not having a lot to be able to work with to really being very blessed to host different activities,” Appel said.
#HoriconStrong Board of Education checked the newly-designed HHS gym tonight. pic.twitter.com/FaCP9Yq3md— Horicon School District (@GoMarshmen) May 19, 2020
LeBouten said he’s already heard excitement from students after he put pictures on Twitter on March 18.
“I’m looking forward to the kids getting in and seeing it again,” he said. “We hear bits of excitement from them when we can talk to them about the project overall. They’re excited to see it. After we posted the pictures, I’ve seen a couple of the kids since then and they just can’t wait to play on it.”
All in all, it was mission accomplished in terms of conceiving and designing a gym that is unique to the community.
“We were interested in having what I would call an identity gym — something that people would know that’s Horicon,” LeBouten said. “We wanted to emphasize the Marshman and we wanted to have some other aspects of the design that were clearly indicators of where we are.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
