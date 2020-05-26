Horicon High School ready to show off new varsity gym next season

The court has a water-based finish, which LeBouten said “is actually becoming a very popular way to go because it doesn’t yellow (over time). It should stay nice and bright for a good long time.”

In other words, the court should continue to look sharp for a while before needing to be refreshed.

In addition, new lights have been installed and the gym already got a new sound system two years ago — although some older outdated stereos were still up and they have now been taken down. And the removable divider that was in place so that the two sides of the gym could be separated has been removed and is being replaced by a curtain that hangs in the rafters. The gym walls have also been repainted.

“When you see it, when you’re in there next time, you’re going to see how much bigger it looks,” LeBouten said. “It’s actually a little bit deceiving because it felt like I was in a completely different space.”

The new-look gym was funded by the $1.6 million the school district received in the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School, which was no longer necessary following the $26.5 million referendum that passed in spring of 2018 approving infrastructure improvements in the district and a new elementary school attached to the high school.