How Beaver Dam setter Leila Ashley has continued to get better and better

Teegan Pickarts saw something in Leila Ashley three years ago when both were brand new to the Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team.
And the Golden Beavers assistant coach was right.
“Whenever I see someone with good hands I’m automatically drawn to that. I saw Leila setting and I was like, ‘This girl has a lot of potential,’” Pickarts, a star herself just two years earlier at Barneveld and a member of the DeForest team that made it to state in 2014, recalled of what it was specifically about Ashley that stood out.
“I knew as she spent some time with me and put in that extra work in the summer, that she could be a pretty good volleyball player.”
That’s exactly what has happened.
Now a senior, Ashley is having her best season yet as the Golden Beavers setter and is about to embark on the homestretch of her career, with Pink Out night to benefit the fight against breast cancer on Thursday at home against Baraboo before Beaver Dam hits the road the following Thursday as a No. 13 seed to take on fourth-seeded Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Beaver Dam has steadily improved throughout the season after a difficult schedule to start. And with Ashley at the controls, the Golden Beavers finished sixth in Badger East Conference play prior to taking fourth at Saturday’s conference tournament, placing them fifth overall to end the year.
It didn’t happen overnight for Ashley. But with the right demeanor, she was poised to take her game to the level it’s reached this season.
“As a freshman and sophomore I think I was a little bit more timid but I still handled myself under pressure, being that my parents pushed me like that,” Ashley said. “Now that I’m a senior it’s come easier and I can push past it to where I don’t overthink and I just keep going.”
In other words, the game has slowed down. She’s reacting more, thinking less.
With a trusted confidant like Pickarts at practice and on the bench, everything has come together for Ashley.
“I’ll yell her name out on the court and just give her a look and she automatically knows what I’m talking about, so we just have that level of trust with each other this year that’s kind of blossomed over these last few years,” Pickarts said. “She’s developed into a really skilled volleyball player.”
Pickarts also was a setter in high school and so when her dad, Doug, was hired as the Golden Beavers coach prior to the 2018 season, bringing his daughter — a 2017 Barneveld High School graduate — on board to coach the setters and defensive specialists was an easy choice.
And it’s paid off in terms of Ashley’s development on the court.
“Working with her is fantastic. She always has energy,” Ashley said. “And when I’m in the zone, she’s the only one that I look to when something’s going wrong.”
The feeling is mutual.
“I’ve been super fortunate to be able to work with Leila,” Teegan Pickarts said. “I see a lot of myself in her, and I think that’s kind of why we bond pretty well together — we just have that level of understanding.”
It may have taken a year or two for Ashley to reach her full potential, but she certainly wasn’t a liability on the volleyball court on her way to doing so.
Doug Pickarts remembers the moment he knew the Golden Beavers were headed in the right direction with Ashley as their setter of the future.
“Her sophomore year we went to an invite in Wautoma and my (starting) setter was on a college visit and my two back-up setters were hurt, so Leila set. It wasn’t always pretty, but we ended up winning the invite,” he said. “That’s a lot of pressure to put on a second-year setter who is still pretty inexperienced. But the job she did was pretty impressive for what we threw her into. I never expected to win the invite.”
What’s made Ashley’s progress even more noteworthy is that she hasn’t spent a ton of time in the offseason on volleyball, the result of being a three-sport athlete with basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring.
That’s not to say she’s complacent when it comes to putting in extra work in volleyball, though. Quite the opposite.
“She doesn’t play club volleyball, so the only setting experience she gets is when she comes to my open gyms — and to her credit, she comes to a lot of open gyms,” Doug Pickarts said. “Being a senior for her just adds that edge. Last year she relied more on athletic ability and this year it’s more intelligence and confidence and knowledge of her position.
“For not being a club volleyball player, her growth as a setter in her four years has been tremendous.”
There’s more to Ashley’s improvement over the years than just practice, though.
There’s the fact she has a better understanding of the game — the Xs and Os and the footwork and the different techniques for various sets — now versus seasons prior.
But there’s also her mental fortitude and her understanding of her role as a leader on the team.
“I wouldn’t have said this about her two years ago: I think she’s grown thick skin,” Doug said. “She’s the quarterback of our team, and that means every play she’s touching the volleyball. And I think Teegan has helped her with this process a lot.”
“She has a confidence about herself that not every kid has. She believes in what she’s doing so even when she makes a mistake, she feels like she can make up for it,” he added. “For some kids the sky is falling when they make a mistake; with her, when she makes a mistake she just comes back.”
Other seniors on the team joining Ashley in inching toward the end of their careers are Aly Nelson, Parker Dowe, Jordan Kirchberg and Shelby Gundert.
They, just like the juniors and underclassmen, have felt Ashley’s presence.
“Leila has it all,” Teegan Pickarts said. “She can set, she can play defense and she meshes with her teammates and gets that energy going when we need that.
“She is a ball of energy out there that brings out the best in our team.”
