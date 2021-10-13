How Beaver Dam setter Leila Ashley has continued to get better and better

That’s not to say she’s complacent when it comes to putting in extra work in volleyball, though. Quite the opposite.

“She doesn’t play club volleyball, so the only setting experience she gets is when she comes to my open gyms — and to her credit, she comes to a lot of open gyms,” Doug Pickarts said. “Being a senior for her just adds that edge. Last year she relied more on athletic ability and this year it’s more intelligence and confidence and knowledge of her position.

“For not being a club volleyball player, her growth as a setter in her four years has been tremendous.”

There’s more to Ashley’s improvement over the years than just practice, though.

There’s the fact she has a better understanding of the game — the Xs and Os and the footwork and the different techniques for various sets — now versus seasons prior.

But there’s also her mental fortitude and her understanding of her role as a leader on the team.

“I wouldn’t have said this about her two years ago: I think she’s grown thick skin,” Doug said. “She’s the quarterback of our team, and that means every play she’s touching the volleyball. And I think Teegan has helped her with this process a lot.”