How Beaver Dam teacher Brett Hupf fell in love with announcing prep athletic events

“The timing just worked out perfectly,” Hupf said.

Hupf, who is an assistant prep girls hockey coach at Beaver Dam, has been quite busy over the last few school years. He’s been able to call games for the soccer teams, boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball, softball, swimming and when his schedule permits it, boys hockey.

Hupf said his duties as an announcer took off this past spring when Beaver Dam opted to play its fall athletics in the alternate fall season during the spring. At times, Hupf said he would be doing three or four events in a week.

“You like this time on the mic and the more you do it, the more you enjoy it,” Hupf said. “It really got to be infectious as you start to view this not as a job you sign up for and work. Our AD will send event workers and you sign up for stuff.

"All of a sudden it becomes not just an after-school event, now it’s like I’m helping contribute to the game day experience of these players and their families. You feed on that.”

That leads into why Hupf loves announcing. He said in order to be a good announcer, you have to be a fan of athletics yourself, but also be a professional when calling games.