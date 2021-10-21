How Beaver Dam teacher Brett Hupf fell in love with announcing prep athletic events

Friday Night Lights was always a big thing for Brett Hupf, who grew up on McKinley Street in Beaver Dam during the 1980s and 90s.
The Hupf family lived right across the street from HH Derleth Field, where the Beaver Dam prep football team played. So Hupf was in earshot of what was going on during the fall prep season as he and some buddies would constantly be out in the driveway tossing a football or shooting tennis balls to gear up for the hockey season.
That’s when he first got a taste of announcer Chuck Spangl’s voice over the P.A. system.
“If Beaver Dam had a home football game, you would hear the excitement of the announcer when Beaver Dam scored,” Hupf said.
Now 20 years after hearing and feeling that excitement through Spangl's boisterous cadence, Hupf has been given the same chance as the Beaver Dam High School special education teacher has began announcing the Golden Beavers' home football games.
“Now to be able to do that, everything came full circle,” said Hupf, who also announces a multitude of Beaver Dam sporting events ranging from softball to basketball and even hockey.
“Friday night football games, my family which still resides across at the same place, they look forward to it. They’ll say, ‘Yeah, we could hear your call on this.’ Or they might chirp me a little bit like, ‘Hey, why don’t you announce the score more often. It’s interesting to see how things have come full circle.”
Hupf has been announcing high school athletic events since 2018, back when he got a special education job at Eau Claire Memorial High School. He said when he arrived at Memorial, he remembered telling the administration he wanted to get involved and liked working events.
At the time, Dan Wilson, a fellow teacher at the school, was calling games, but wasn’t able to work a home game against Chippewa Falls, in Week 5 the year.
That’s when assistant athletic director Jon Redwine went to Hupf to see if he wanted to give announcing a try. Hupf recalled his first game, a rivalry matchup with about 3,000-4,000 people in attendance, and all he could do was flip on the mic and get to work.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say that first football game I did, I was a little bit nervous,” Hupf said. “It’s like, ‘OK, what do I do?’”
During his time with the Old Abes, Hupf said he was fortunate to work games for the football, baseball and softball programs.
Hupf earned his current position at Beaver Dam High School the very next school year and reached out to then-administration assistant Anne Pearson, who was recently inducted into the Beaver Dam’s Hall of Fame as a contributor, to see if there was help needed for any events.
Pearson responded to Hupf, telling him they were in fact searching for a football announcer in 2019.
“The timing just worked out perfectly,” Hupf said.
Hupf, who is an assistant prep girls hockey coach at Beaver Dam, has been quite busy over the last few school years. He’s been able to call games for the soccer teams, boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball, softball, swimming and when his schedule permits it, boys hockey.
Hupf said his duties as an announcer took off this past spring when Beaver Dam opted to play its fall athletics in the alternate fall season during the spring. At times, Hupf said he would be doing three or four events in a week.
“You like this time on the mic and the more you do it, the more you enjoy it,” Hupf said. “It really got to be infectious as you start to view this not as a job you sign up for and work. Our AD will send event workers and you sign up for stuff.
"All of a sudden it becomes not just an after-school event, now it’s like I’m helping contribute to the game day experience of these players and their families. You feed on that.”
That leads into why Hupf loves announcing. He said in order to be a good announcer, you have to be a fan of athletics yourself, but also be a professional when calling games.
“I think about the experience I had or any of us had when we’ve been to a game — whether it’s college or pro — the elation you feel when your favorite player is announced,” he said. “It’s just being able to reciprocate that to the fans. That’s really what keeps me going, just continuing to provide that experience to people.”
And it’s not an easy job. Announcing is something Hupf takes very seriously.
Take a Friday night when he’s calling a football game. Hupf said he usually shows up to HH Derleth Field around 5:30 p.m. to give himself time to talk to opposing teams or even opposing media to get correct pronunciations.
He also talks with Beaver Dam AD Melissa Gehring to see if any sponsors need recognizing or if there’s a special event where he’s supposed to recognize a particular group or player. He’ll also talk with the band director to see what the halftime show will be like and rehearse that.
“The biggest thing on if you want to make this a great game day experience, whether it’s at high school, college, it’s making sure the work doesn’t start 5 minutes before the game,” Hupf said. “To do this and to do it well, then you have to be willing to put in the time the day of.”
Hupf said he’s had a blast over the last four years covering north of 50 events between the two schools because there is usually a lot going on for him in various athletics.
“You feed off that experience,” he said. “It’s also been really good getting into things outside my comfort zone like volleyball, softball and swimming. I wouldn’t say one is easier or more difficult. There are sports that move at different paces, and you may also be tasked with other duties like running the scoreboard or with hockey, not only are you announcing, but you’re keeping track of saves.
“At the end of the day, regardless of what you’re doing or whatever mic you’re sitting behind, you want to create that game day experience for everybody.”
Making sure the experience for the fans tops the list of why he practices announcing during the week. Hupf didn’t have any formal voice training growing up. He was never in chorus — can’t sing in tune he said. He’s never taken any acting classes. It’s just something that he feels with experience and feedback helps him better his craft over time.
“How do you evolve as a professional? Same with anything else,” Hupf said. “Now when I’m watching a game, I try to put myself in the shoes of whoever is P.A. announcing that game. What’s really fun about this is as a kid, it’s something I never really thought about.”
Over time, Hupf said he’s felt his attention to detail has improved, which adds to the game day experience as well.
“As you watch people that do stuff at other schools, you get feedback there,” he said. “I think just getting as many tackles or get the downs. It’s like you are an ongoing source of information for people attending the game. I think being more accurate and detail oriented in what I announce (is important).”
His skills have increased so much that Hupf decided to send out resumes this past summer to see if he could get any takers at the college ranks around the area.
Hupf called his first college football game on Sept. 4, when Augsburg (Minn.) University visited Ripon College. The Red Hawks won their home opener, 46-38.
Hupf also called a women’s volleyball triangular when Edgewood College hosted UW-La Crosse and Loras College (Iowa) on Sept. 25, and this past weekend got the chance to sit in on a college soccer game in order to gain experience to call games this spring. He will be back at Edgewood College this weekend when the Eagles host Concordia University-Chicago.
Ultimately, Hupf is working towards fulfilling a dream of his.
“My goal as an announcer is to experience what it’s like to sit down in a hockey arena of 20,000 people or a football stadium of 80,000 people and hear the reaction when you announce their favorite player. A good announcer, you’ve got to be a fan. You’ve got to be a professional, but you’re also a fan at heart.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.