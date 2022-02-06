How depth helped lead Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming to another league title

There were a lot of questions facing the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights high school boys swim team entering this season.

The main one being whether or not the Eagles would be able to keep hold of their grasp over the newly formed Badger West Conference having won each of the last four Badger North Conference meets. The answer was a resounding yes on Saturday as Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights outlasted McFarland and Madison Edgewood to win fifth consecutive league title at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The Eagles scored 456 points to top the runner-up Spartans (442) and third-place Crusaders (433), while Oregon wasn’t far off with 399 points in fourth. The host Thunderbirds finished fifth with 247 in the conference’s first league meet in two years after cancelling the 2021 meet.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights had just one event win — Edgewood won six of the 11 events while Oregon was second with three — but it was the Eagles’ depth that helped catapult them to the top of the leaderboard. The Eagles racked up 16 other top-six finishes to go along with senior Matthew Loy’s 200-yard freestyle win in a time of 1 minute, 47.42 seconds.

How the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team hopes to keep its league title streak going The reigning four-time champion Eagles have a steep learning curve after the departure of eight seniors, but they still have some strong experience returning.

Loy also finished runner-up in the 100 freestyle (48.25 seconds), while junior Sam King was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.73. King, who took fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.29), and Loy teamed up with junior Gage Ranzenberger and sophomore Anthony Rosario to take second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:32.93, while King, seniors Evan Leece and Ryan Godwin, and junior Austin Kaukl took third in the 200 medley relay (1:43.98).

The quartet of Leece, Godwin, Kaukl and Rosario combined for seven more top-six finishes for the Eagles.

Helping lead the way for the T-Birds was the trio of sophomore Ryan Reuter, freshman Logan Bradley and senior Seth Hittman. Reuter picked up a pair of top-six finishes to pace Baraboo, finishing third in the 100 backstroke (56.83 seconds) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.08).

Meanwhile, Bradley was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.18) while Hittman took sixth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.60 seconds. Reuter and Hittman were also part of the T-Birds top performing relays.

Teaming alongside junior Connor Kleist and senior Nicholas Reisterer, the foursome finished fifth in both the 200 freestyle (1:38.42) and 400 freestyle (3:39.11) relays. The Eagles and T-Birds will return to Jack Young Middle School again Saturday as Baraboo hosts the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.

Blue Devils cruise to another league title

The machine that is the Lodi high school wrestling team continued to roll on Saturday as the Blue Devils motored to another Capitol Conference tournament championship.

Lodi crowned seven champions on its way to scoring a meet-high 324 points. While there was considerable distance between them and the rest of the field, the Blue Devils’ top rival Poynette finished runner-up in the team standings with 195 points thanks to two individual champions.

Columbus finished seventh as a team with 107 points, finishing just 21 behind fifth-place Waterloo for a spot in the top-five, to round out area teams.

The Blue Devils big guns truly pulled through as four of Lodi’s wrestlers ranked on Wisconsin Wrestling Online won individual titles, including senior Parker Heintz (third at 113 pounds in Division 2), senior Chandler Curtis (fourth at 132), junior Zane Licht (first at 152) and senior Wyatt Ripp (fourth at 220).

Also capturing individual titles for Lodi were freshman Brady Dorshorst (120 pounds), senior Dean Finney (138) and senior Brock Beyer (285).

The Pumas’ ranked grapplers also proved why they’re deserving of their top billing. Senior Cash Stewart, ranked second at 160 pounds in Div. 3, rolled to the title at 160 while junior James Amacher, an honorable mention pick at 152, dropped down to take the 145-pound title.

Five more wrestlers finished in the top-three for Lodi, while Poynette had five top-three finishers of its own, including runner-up Isaiah Gauer at 113. Leading the way for the Cardinals was Anthony Goelzer, who finished runner-up at 182 pounds. AJ Pennington (113) and Eddie Roelke (285) each took third for Columbus.

Marshmen, Hornets share Trailways crown

The Horicon and Markesan wrestling teams found themselves in a unique position at the end of Saturday’s Trailways Conference tournament as the Marshmen and Hornets each scored 192 points to earn a split of the league title.

Markesan crowned five champions compared to just three for Horicon, but it was the Marshmen’s depth that helped earn them a spot at the top of the team leaderboard as they tallied five second-place finishers.

Behind the Marshmen and Hornets, Pardeeville (77.5), Rio co-op (74.5) and Dodgeland (51) finished sixth through eighth respectively, while Hustisford scored 20.5 points to finish 12th in the 13-team field.

Leading the way for the Hornets was Brock Straks, who won the 160-pound title and with it picked up his 100th career win. He was joined by fellow champions Carter Newton (126), Gavin Campnell (138), Jaden Walker (182) and Jayden Digman (220), all of whom are ranked.

Horicon was paced by champions Bryce Twardokus (106), Bradey Goenewold (132) and Brady Elvers (170), who is ranked ninth in Div. 3.

Pardeeville freshman Will Becker captured gold at 145 pounds in his conference tournament debut, while the Vikings crowned a pair of champions in Logan Olmsted (152) and Joseph LaRoche (195).

Warriors battle to runner-up finish

No one was catching Winneconne at the East Central Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday; however, in a packed field behind the Wolves it was Waupun that came out as runner-up.

The Warriors scored 168 points to top Kewaskum (134.5) and Plymouth (127) behind the champion Wolves (268).

Leading the way for Waupun was the pair of Owen Kooima and Daniel Wilkum, who captured individual titles at 220 and 285 pounds. Despite only two champions, the Warriors showed their depth with seven more top-three finishes, including six runners-up led by Easton Hull (ranked third in Div. 2 at 152), Anthony Nighbor (10th at 145) and Isaac Glewen (honorable mention at 160).

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.