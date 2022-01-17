How Mahra Wieman has elevated her game for top-ranked, undefeated Reedsburg girls basketball

“So, she can score in so many different ways. That makes it a tough matchup for teams because if you take one thing away, she is able to adjust her game. You don’t really have to tell her. She is able to feel the game out and see where she can do the majority of her work. She’s a really, really smart player and it pays off for our team, obviously.”

Wieman averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds last season for Reedsburg, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state title game, falling to Green Bay Notre Dame 68-56 in La Crosse. She was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state first team, the AP all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions) and the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area first team last season.

Wieman, the program’s all-time leading scorer who recently committed to UW-Oshkosh, said she has worked on improving her rebounding, doing what she can to give her team additional scoring opportunities and looking to make the extra pass.

“Sometimes, they will face-guard me and I just have to relax and find the open girl, instead of firing up a shot,” she said.