How Mahra Wieman has elevated her game for top-ranked, undefeated Reedsburg girls basketball

No matter the opponent, Reedsburg senior forward Mahra Wieman and her teammates focus on playing their game and securing a victory.
That mindset also doesn’t waver no matter the Beavers’ current place in the state rankings.
Right now, that remains a lofty perch atop Division 2 in the state’s girls basketball polls — in The Associated Press rankings and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
The 5-foot-10 Wieman said the Beavers don’t regard the No. 1 ranking as pressure, rather they see it as motivation.
“Everyone is going to give us their best game,” Wieman said. “For us being the No. 1 (team), we just have to go out and play our game each and every night.”
Wieman, averaging a team-high 23.3 points per game entering Tuesday night’s game against Mount Horeb, has led the Beavers to a 15-0 start, which includes victories over Beaver Dam and Germantown.
She had 25 points in Reedsburg’s 79-40 victory over Monona Grove on Friday night at the Badger Challenge girls basketball event in Monroe. She ranked 12th in state scoring as of Monday afternoon, according to WisSports.net (McFarland's Teagan Mallegni is first).
“Mahra is a really smart player,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “She is able to recognize what matchup she has. She can go inside and beat you. She can beat you on the perimeter. Last year, she was a 47% 3-point shooter and she shoots 90% on free throws.
“So, she can score in so many different ways. That makes it a tough matchup for teams because if you take one thing away, she is able to adjust her game. You don’t really have to tell her. She is able to feel the game out and see where she can do the majority of her work. She’s a really, really smart player and it pays off for our team, obviously.”
Wieman averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds last season for Reedsburg, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state title game, falling to Green Bay Notre Dame 68-56 in La Crosse. She was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state first team, the AP all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions) and the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area first team last season.
Wieman, the program’s all-time leading scorer who recently committed to UW-Oshkosh, said she has worked on improving her rebounding, doing what she can to give her team additional scoring opportunities and looking to make the extra pass.
“Sometimes, they will face-guard me and I just have to relax and find the open girl, instead of firing up a shot,” she said.
Simon said he believes the team is a year stronger, including physically thanks to work in the weight room.
And the Beavers have plenty of scoring threats, including Wieman, 5-8 sophomore Sydney Cherney, 5-10 senior Trenna Cherney, 5-10 senior Grace Benish, 5-8 senior Melissa Dietz, 5-6 senior McKenzie Bestor and 5-10 senior Macie Wieman, Mahra’s twin.
“Our ability to play together and share the ball and get the most out of each player, that’s something we try to do each night,” Simon said. “I thought (against Monona Grove), most of our players played at a high level.”
The balance on the offensive end is what makes Reedsburg a difficult matchup — or “so deadly” as Wieman put it.
“You can’t just guard one person,” she said.
Jody Grossman — Monona Grove’s varsity assistant who filled in Friday for head coach Tyler Kuehl, who wasn’t at the Reedsburg game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — said the Beavers are interchangeable on offense, which creates matchup problems.
“They are very solid on both ends of the floor,” Grossman said. “They are tough to score against and they were on (Friday) scoring, so it was tough for us to get back into it.”
Wieman, interested in studying kinesiology or exercise science, said she chose UW-Oshkosh because she liked the coaching staff and the winning mentality in that program.
“I’m coming from a winning team and I just want to stay with that,” she said.
“It’s a family decision,” Simon said. “You have to be happy wherever you are. I think sometimes when you chase certain things, it doesn’t turn out the way you imagined. So, I think you go to Oshkosh, you are close to home, you have a chance to contribute right off the bat, you are playing for a winning program, you are playing for a coach you like.
“The level doesn’t matter, winning is fun. I think Oshkosh will be a great system for her and they will really utilize her talents. I know Avery Poole (of Monona Grove) is going to go there, as well, and I think she has a lot of talents, too. I think coach (Brad) Fischer has a really great class coming in.”