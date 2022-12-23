How one Wayland student has had a unique experience between former and current school

Jasper Roetter Gresback brings an international background to central Wisconsin, where he's attended school for the past three years at Wayland Academy.

The red-headed Roetter Gresback is the son of American parents who are international teachers. He was born in Thailand and spent his first five years in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“I really enjoy America,” Roetter Gresback said. “It’s a great country, not just because my parents are from here and have a house here, but it’s just a good country. There’s a lot of things that you have freedoms to do that in other countries you can’t. I think for that reason, it’s a pretty nice country.”

His family then moved to Saudi Arabia where Roetter Gresback attended Udhailiyah School, which is one of the compound schools associated with the Saudi Aramco Expatriate Schools. It provides an American curriculum taught in English for students from kindergarten to ninth grade.

While attending Udhailiyah, he played basketball, volleyball, soccer and badminton. Though at Wayland, he mixed it up and participated in cross country, track, and is substituting power lifting this winter instead of basketball or rowing, which he's played previously.

“Track is not that important in Saudi,” Roetter Gresback said. “They have it, but for me, Saudi track meets aren’t very common at a high level. Sports like badminton, cricket, soccer are all super popular in Saudi. Here, those aren’t very common. Soccer is pretty common, but it’s up and coming and not to the level of football or basketball. I feel basketball has become an international sport. I think it transcends countries now. People love basketball. I feel like NBA players are popular everywhere.”

He has noticed cultural differences in athletics between his upbringing and American education.

“There’s definitely a culture around soccer there, but parents going to watch a kid’s soccer game is not as common and just in general, people doing sports is not as common,” he said.

Roetter Gresback believes basketball is “much more aggressive” in Saudi Arabia compared to what he has seen from his Wayland classmates.

“I feel like you can get away with a lot more things there,” he said. “I remember one time, it was a partially moving screen and I absolutely laid this guy out off a screen. He went down to the floor and there was no foul. It was absolutely terrible. That’s one key example of the aggressive nature of Saudi basketball.”

Roetter Gresback is enjoying the shorter trips to events in Wisconsin. He said it’s not uncommon for teams to have three-hour bus rides for games compared to where 15 to 45 minutes for Wayland's competitions.

“We only played games versus our schools,” he said. “We’re all pretty much people we knew. It was so hidden from the rest of Saudi. It was just international kids playing against international kids in this secluded school. They were big schools."

Roetter Gresback said he once traveled 1,275 kilometers by plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and had to stay overnight at the school for a badminton tournament, which wasn't an uncommon occurrence.

“I really enjoyed that aspect of it, but also ... people were definitely coming and going,” he said. “I think it definitely brought us closer, but you never really grow up with any of the people you see there nor will you see any of those people again.”

The aspect of expressing themselves is also different. In Saudi Arabia, women wear an abaya, a black dress that covers the head and sometimes just has an opening for a woman's eyes. Men wear thobes, an ankle-length robe, and Gutras, which is a traditional headdress.

“I do like the self-expression aspect (of America)," Roetter Gresback said. "I like that I can wear jeans or wear shorts. I think the different variation is very important to me. You don’t really have that freedom in Saudi Arabia.”

Among the differences, he said he had many positive memories during his time in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s definitely a very unique perspective that I have,” he said. “I’m very grateful for it. I don’t see myself having a much different view than most American kids I’ve met at Wayland.”

