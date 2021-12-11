Hustisford edges out Pardeeville in early season boys basketball clash of unbeatens

In an early season meeting of unbeatens, the Hustisford high school boys basketball team was just a little better Friday night.
Fueled by 20 points from senior Gavin Thimm, the Falcons scored a big 44-39 non-conference road win over Pardeeville in a clash of Trailways East and West Conference contenders. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the opening 18 minutes as Hustisford (4-0) built a slim 20-17 lead at halftime.
The margin ended up holding as the Bulldogs (3-1) couldn’t bite back enough down the stretch.
Even in defeat, Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert continued his audacious start to the year as the senior nearly hit the 30-point mark for a fourth successive game, pouring in a game-high 29 points, including 18 after the break. Senior Devin Seth chipped in seven for the Dawgs, but no other Pardeeville player scored more than two.
As for the Falcons, Blake and Braden Peplinski each added eight points apiece.
Rockets put chains on Bulldogs
The Pardeeville girls basketball team is hoping to make a run at the Trailways West Conference title this winter, but standing firmly in their way is reigning league champion Randolph.
The Rockets showed why they’re the favorite again this season as they raced away for a 59-33 win on the Bulldogs in a league tilt at Randolph on Friday.
Senior Abby Katsma scored a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while junior Jorey Buwalda added 16 to fuel Randolph to the 26-point victory. Things remained tight in the first half as the Bulldogs trailed by just nine in at the break at 28-19.
The final 18 minutes belonged to the Rockets however, as they put the clamps on Pardeeville, outscoring them 31-14 in the second half to polish off the win and improve to 7-0 overall, including 4-0 in league play.
Junior Jessi Ernst scored a team-high nine points while senior Sydnie Wheeler added eight to lead Pardeeville (4-2, 3-1 Trailways West).
Eagles fly past Pumas
The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team caught fire in the second half Friday night to speed to a 77-45 non-conference win over Poynette.
The Eagles broke things open after leading by eight at halftime, outscoring the Pumas 46-22 in the final 18 minutes to seal their first win of the season. Fueling Sauk Prairie’s win was a balanced scoring attack that saw four separate players score in double-figures.
Eddie Breunig led the way with 16 points, scoring eight in each half, while Devin Kerska, Corbin Waldrop and Carson Brickl each added a dozen apiece. Meanwhile, Aiden Klosky and Brock Chadwick each scored 11 and Chase Hansen added 10 to lead the Pumas.
Golden Beavers grapplers grind out win over MGM
A run of six wins in seven matches helped power the Beaver Dam/Wayland wrestling team to its first win of the season with a 41-33 victory over Monona Grove/McFarland in a Badger East Conference dual meet.
Gabe Klatt, Broc Mullenbach and Easton Warden all earned pin fall victories for the Golden Beavers, whose run of victories was enough to top MGM. Along with the trio of pins, Matthew Hendrix picked up an 18-3 technical fall win over Dominick Hyatt at 132 pounds and Beaver Dam/Wayland earned three other forfeit wins to edge out the win.
The Golden Beavers return to action Saturday when they travel to the Waunakee Invite.
T-Birds edged out by Cheesemakers
The Baraboo wrestling team was handed its first loss of the season as the Thunderbirds suffered a 33-27 road loss to Monroe in a Badger West Conference dual meet.
A pair of forfeits proved to be the difference as Baraboo won five of the nine wrestled matches, with the teams double forfeiting at 152, 182 and 195 pounds. Braylon Owen, Riley Martin, Alexis Winecke and Connor Goorsky all earned pins for the T-Birds, while Tala Pichler grinded out a 4-1 decision over Jack Dubach at 138 for the other Baraboo victory.
Baraboo will join Beaver Dam in Waunakee on Saturday.
Beaver Dam gets back on track among other area girls basketball winners
Following two successive defeats, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team returned to the win column on Tuesday, pulling away for a 58-43 win over Sauk Prairie.
Along with the Golden Beavers, Rio, Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Markesan also picked up wins on Friday. The Vikings throttled Montello, 71-21, to earn their first win of the year thanks to four scorers in double-figures, paced by Kayla Staveness (20) and Emily Loging (16), including six 3-pointers by the former.
Cambria-Friesland picked up its second straight win as the Hilltoppers edged out a 53-43 win over Princeton/Green Lake. Lindsay Drews scored a career-high 21 points, including 14 in the second half, as the Toppers rallied out of a 28-18 halftime deficit.
In other action, Columbus cruised past Cambridge, 57-35, while Markesan topped Fall River, 43-38.
Cambria-Friesland doubles up Country Day to lead other area boys hoops teams
The Cambria-Friesland’s strong start to the season showed no signs of slowing down as the Hilltoppers cruised to an 83-41 win over Madison Country Day.