Hustisford edges out Pardeeville in early season boys basketball clash of unbeatens

In an early season meeting of unbeatens, the Hustisford high school boys basketball team was just a little better Friday night.

Fueled by 20 points from senior Gavin Thimm, the Falcons scored a big 44-39 non-conference road win over Pardeeville in a clash of Trailways East and West Conference contenders. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the opening 18 minutes as Hustisford (4-0) built a slim 20-17 lead at halftime.

The margin ended up holding as the Bulldogs (3-1) couldn’t bite back enough down the stretch.

Even in defeat, Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert continued his audacious start to the year as the senior nearly hit the 30-point mark for a fourth successive game, pouring in a game-high 29 points, including 18 after the break. Senior Devin Seth chipped in seven for the Dawgs, but no other Pardeeville player scored more than two.

As for the Falcons, Blake and Braden Peplinski each added eight points apiece.

Rockets put chains on Bulldogs

The Pardeeville girls basketball team is hoping to make a run at the Trailways West Conference title this winter, but standing firmly in their way is reigning league champion Randolph.