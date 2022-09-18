 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS SPOTLIGHT

Meet Dodgeland's Ava Raasch in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Ava Raasch of Dodgeland.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Ava Raasch, Jr., Dodgeland

Ava Raasch

 Raasch

Sport: Girls cross country

By the numbers: A three-year member, Raasch has gotten off to a hot start this fall. She won her first two races, taking the season-opening Dodge County Invite with a time of 21 minutes, 2.55 seconds. Raasch followed that by winning the small division race at the Poynette Invitational on Sept. 8 in 21:20.55, helping lead the Trojans to back-to-back team event titles.

Favorite athletic memory: State track running one last 1,600-meter relay with a senior I’ll forever miss, Miranda Firari, and Sayrah Benzing, Mallory Kohn and myself.

Favorite class: Chemistry.

Favorite place to compete on the road: I don’t have a favorite course. They all challenge runners in different ways.

Quotable: “Ava is an extremely hard-working young lady. She put in the work this summer to prepare for the season. It has paid off,” coach Barry Smanz said. “She has two invitational wins and a runner-up finish. She is the ideal role model for our younger runners. She is one of our team leaders as everyone looks up to her.”

