Meet Dodgeland's Ava Raasch in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Ava Raasch of Dodgeland.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Ava Raasch, Jr., Dodgeland

Sport: Girls cross country

By the numbers: A three-year member, Raasch has gotten off to a hot start this fall. She won her first two races, taking the season-opening Dodge County Invite with a time of 21 minutes, 2.55 seconds. Raasch followed that by winning the small division race at the Poynette Invitational on Sept. 8 in 21:20.55, helping lead the Trojans to back-to-back team event titles.

Favorite athletic memory: State track running one last 1,600-meter relay with a senior I’ll forever miss, Miranda Firari, and Sayrah Benzing, Mallory Kohn and myself.

Favorite class: Chemistry.

Favorite place to compete on the road: I don’t have a favorite course. They all challenge runners in different ways.

Quotable: “Ava is an extremely hard-working young lady. She put in the work this summer to prepare for the season. It has paid off,” coach Barry Smanz said. “She has two invitational wins and a runner-up finish. She is the ideal role model for our younger runners. She is one of our team leaders as everyone looks up to her.”