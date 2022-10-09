Meet Poynette volleyball's Hadley Walters in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hadley Walters of Poynette.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Hadley Walters, sr., Poynette

Sport: Volleyball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity member of the Pumas' program, Walters has been the team’s go-to attacker this season with a team-high 169 kills. Walters also leads the team with 252 assists and 25 aces. She is third best with eight blocks in helping the team to a 13-12 record, including a 3-5 mark in Capitol North Conference play.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning the regional championship my sophomore year.

Favorite class: Psychology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lodi.

Quotable: "Hadley Walters has been a fantastic leader for our varsity team,” coach Jesse Atkins said. “A phenomenal outside hitter, her hard swings have been one of the reasons for our success this season, and she takes it upon herself to make plays to energize the team. Her passion and love for the game has been contagious, and we are going to miss her dearly as she moves onto college."