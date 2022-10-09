Meet Randolph volleyball's Rylea Alvin in this week's high school sports spotlight

Rylea Alvin, jr., Randolph

Quotable: “Rylea is one of the hardest workers I've coached when it comes to her offseason training,” coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “In her first two years of high school volleyball she hasn't played a lot due to COVID-19 her freshman year and a torn ACL early last season. She worked to get back from that in nine months and now has all of her timing back and she is playing at a very high level. She is just scratching the surface of her ability. She already has D-1 colleges looking at her and soon should have some big-time colleges recruiting her. She expects a lot of herself and she has the ability to reach all of those expectations.”