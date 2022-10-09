Meet Randolph volleyball's Rylea Alvin in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Rylea Alvin of Randolph
Rylea Alvin, jr., Randolph
Sport: Volleyball.
By the numbers: Alvin leads a potent Rockets' attack with a team-high 182 kills and a .475 kill percentage. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker, who earned honorable mention all-Trailways West Conference honors as a freshman, also has a team-high 69 blocks as well as a third-best 38 aces and 43 digs.
Favorite athletic memory: Winning the Monona Grove Tournament two years in a row against Division 1 schools.
Favorite class: Anatomy and Physiology.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Markesan because of the loud atmosphere they always have.
Quotable: “Rylea is one of the hardest workers I've coached when it comes to her offseason training,” coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “In her first two years of high school volleyball she hasn't played a lot due to COVID-19 her freshman year and a torn ACL early last season. She worked to get back from that in nine months and now has all of her timing back and she is playing at a very high level. She is just scratching the surface of her ability. She already has D-1 colleges looking at her and soon should have some big-time colleges recruiting her. She expects a lot of herself and she has the ability to reach all of those expectations.”