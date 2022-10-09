Meet Reedsburg soccer's Eddie Alonso in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Eddie Alonso of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Eddie Alonso, sr., Reedsburg

Sport: Soccer.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity starter, Alonso has amassed 31 goals in his varsity career, including a pair of goals in the Beavers’ 4-2 win over Portage/Poynette on Sept. 20.

Favorite athletic memory: It’s outside of high school in my club baseball season. It was our first tournament and I hit a walk-off home run. It as a huge moment for me and the highlight of my life.

Favorite class: I like AP Psychology right now. As a baseball player, our minds are being messed with a lot, and as an athlete I want to know what's going on in there and help myself out a little bit.

Favorite place to compete on the road: In soccer I liked playing in Monroe, especially last year. They had a great crowd there and we came through and quieted them down. I like Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, too. I have friends there so It's always fun to go show out and have a good time either way.

Quotable: “When we are at our best, we stay ultra compact on defense and break out through counter attacks. This often leaves Eddie alone up top,” coach David Fitzpatrick said. “He easily shoulders this difficult task with unmatched athleticism and eye for goal. Some of my favorite memories coaching will be of watching defenders bounce off Eddie Alonso while opposing coaches shout, ‘Get 23! 23! 23!’”