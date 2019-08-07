For the third time in the last four years, New Lisbon’s Krista Cook brought home a top-10 buckle from nationals.
Cook placed ninth overall in the .22 light rifle shooting event at the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). The event was held from Sunday, July 14 to Saturday, July 20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
After the first round in this year’s .22 light rifle shooting event, Cook sat in fourth place overall. The second day of the event, where the top 20 from day one competed, proved to be more challenging on a gusty afternoon. Though Cook struggled a bit, she still pulled out a ninth-place finish out of the 105 competitors in the event.
In last year’s event, Cook placed 11th overall to narrowly miss a top-10 buckle. However, she did earn top-10 finishes in each of the prior two years at junior high nationals.
In additional to the light rifle event, Cook also competed in goat tying. After the first day of the event, she sat in 42nd out of the 142 competitors in the event. The second round didn’t go as well for Cook, who wound up in 72nd overall.
At the national rodeo finals, over 1,650 contestants from 43 state, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico all compete in a variety of events for the right to be named NHSFR world champion. Additionally, contestants compete to win over $150,000 in prizes and $375,000 in college scholarships.
Cook and her family expressed their gratitude to the number of sponsors whose funding helped make her trip to nationals possible: New Lisbon Sports Club, Oakdale Credit Union, Camp Douglas Co-op, Camp Douglas BP, LR Braund, Rudig Jensen, Fun Company, Grandma and Grandpa at the Farm, Grandpa Rick and JoAnn, Carlson Sporting Arms, Double Deuce Ranch, New Lisbon Kwik Trip, Clover K Leather and Rusty Wear.
With the conclusion of this rodeo season, Cook is already a four-time state champion in the .22 light rifle shooting event, qualified for junior high nationals in three consecutive years and has qualified for high school nationals each of the last two years.
She now turns her focus to her junior year of high school, where she will seek to continue to improve in all of her events as she eyes a return trip to nationals in 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)