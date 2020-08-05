New Lisbon’s Krista Cook places seventh at national rodeo finals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The path to get there looked a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Krista Cook ended up in a familiar place: a national rodeo event.

Cook, who is entering her senior year at New Lisbon High School, qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) for a fourth consecutive year, where she placed seventh in the .22 light rifle shooting event. Prior to high school, she also qualified for junior high nationals all three years she was eligible. In total, she’s now competed at a national rodeo event in seven straight years.

However, qualifying for nationals this year had a different look.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Wisconsin High School Rodeo to cancel all spring rodeos and its state finals event. Fortunately, there were four rodeos held in the fall and the kids sitting in positions 1-4 in each event through those four competitions were chosen to as Wisconsin’s representatives at nationals.

Cook, a five-time state champion in the .22 light rifle shooting event, qualified in light rifle yet again and just narrowly missed out on also qualifying in goat tying, as she was in fifth place in the event following the four fall rodeos.