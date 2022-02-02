Pardeeville's Derek Lindert pours in 42 points and other area news and notes so far this week

On Monday night, the Waupun girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season.
But as far as losses go, this one wasn’t much to get bent out of shape about — it took overtime to spoil the Warriors undefeated record, and it took a fellow top team in the state to do it.
Green Bay Notre Dame, ranked second in Division 2 Associated Press and WisSports.net Coaches polls, got 21 points from sophomore guard Trista Fayta and won 62-57 over the Warriors, the No. 1 team in Div. 3.
Fayta, who has NCAA Division I offers from UW-Green Bay and Illinois State, according to WisSports.net, got 11 of her 21 points from the free throw line.
The normally high-powered Warriors (18-1) were held in check by the Tritons (18-1), who allowed senior guard Abbie Aalsma, who has committed to Illinois State, to put up 28 points and Kayl Peterson to put up 18 but only two others to contribute in the scoring column.
Aalsma also had four rebounds while Peterson, a 6-1 sophomore with offers from Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, had six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Waupun’s Gracie Gopalan had seven points, four assists and three steals.
Notre Dame’s Gracie Grzesk, the daughter of former UWGB defensive wizard Gary Grzesk and former Youngstown State star Liz Hauger, had 18 points. Gracie Grzesk has offers from UWGB, Youngstown State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, UW-Milwaukee and Saint Louis, among others.
Next up for Waupun (9-0 in the East Central Conference) is a road game against Berlin (2-6) on Thursday.
The Warriors play Kewaskum (7-1) for the second time on the year on Feb. 11 in a game that will likely determine if Waupun is the outright ECC champion or ends up sharing it with the Indians. Waupun then will close out the regular season against Verona, ranked eighth in Div. 1.
How the (Trailways) West will be won
The Randolph girls, still unbeaten on the year after a 66-49 win over New Berlin West on Saturday, will look to all-but-clinch the league championship on Thursday when they take on Pardeeville.
It's a match-up of the top two teams in the conference, the Rockets 10-0 and the Bulldogs 10-1, but their first meeting wasn't close, with Randolph winning 59-33 on Dec. 10.
How an offensive change and added energy have catapulted Pardeeville girls basketball to the next level
Abby Katsma had 17 points and Jorey Buwalda had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rockets in that one, while Jessilyn Ernst had nine points and 13 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs.
Despite the first game being a blowout, though, odds are this game should be better, if for no other reason than Pardeeville has had two months to grow and gain confidence compared with that early juncture, when the Bulldogs will still coming into their own following a 2020-21 campaign in which they were 7-12.
What a difference two months makes
On Dec. 7 in game No. 2 two of the season, the Randolph boys basketball team defeated rival Cambria-Friesland 51-42.
On Tuesday, it was a whole different story.
On Tuesday, Randolph won in a rout.
The Rockets surged to a 40-15 halftime lead and never looked back, winning 72-27 to improve to 15-2 overall and 9-0 in the Trailways West.
Cambria-Friesland dropped to 10-7 on the year and 4-5 in league play.
Randolph, ranked fourth in Div. 5 in last week's polls but up to the No. 1 spot this week, will play Rio on Friday, looking to get one win closer to clinching the conference title.
The Rockets magic number of wins or Princeton/Green Lake (7-2) losses in order to clinch a share is three. Those two play in Green Lake on Feb. 15.
Bulldogs muzzled
Three players scored in double-figures, combining for 49 points, to boost the Fall River boys to a bit of an upset with a 66-62 win over Pardeeville on Tuesday.
Fall River entered 8-9 overall and 3-5 in Trailways West play while the Bulldogs were 11-6 and 6-2.
And making the win for the Pirates even more impressive is that they got it despite allowing Derek Lindert to go off for 42 points.
Lindert, who now has 1,857 career points, also had eight rebounds but he had seven turnovers.
Shavlick Schultz had 18 points, Ceegan Rauls had 16 and Colin Vieth had 15 to spearhead the Pirates' upset.
Edgewood wins big over Portage
Cooper Roberts scored 15 points on Tuesday night but it wasn't quite enough to carry the Portage boys basketball team to victory, as the Warriors were beaten by Madison Edgewood, 62-44.
Edgewood, healthy now after playing musical chairs over the first month and a half of the year, improves to 8-9 overall and 2-6 in the Badger West while Portage is 3-7 in the West and 7-10 overall.
T-Birds beaten by a T-Bird
Gabe McReynolds had 22 points and Toby LeFevre added 15 but it wasn't enough for the Baraboo boys to overcome Oregon on Tuesday.
The Panthers, led by 2009 Baraboo graduate Chris Siebert, won 86-58 behind the four-headed monster of Deaken Bush (15 points), Ryne Panzer (13), Brandon Kerns (11) and Jaxon Brookman (10).
Beavers busy on the scoreboard
The Reedsburg girls didn't flinch on Tuesday. Not even close.
Mahra Wieman and Sydney Cherney scored 19 points apiece and Trenna Cherney added 14 as the Beavers blew out Dodgeville, 83-35, in non-conference action.
Reedsburg, the top-ranked team in Div. 2, is now 20-0 on the year
Baraboo also wins big
Taylor Pfaff scored 21 points and Emma Fluette had 15, all of hers on 3-pointers, as the Thunderbirds claimed a convincing 66-29 win over Black River Falls on Tuesday.
It was a rare victory for the T-Birds, who are now 4-15 on the campaign. But they have a good shot at making it five wins when they play host to Portage (3-17).
Speaking of Portage ...
The Warriors weren't victorious on Tuesday, but they did have a good showing in a 57-50 loss to Wisconsin Dells.
Estella Brees had 23 points and seven steals to pace Portage, while Asja McCall had 10 points and five rebounds.
A family affair: A list of area girls basketball teams with siblings
DeForest
Maya Pickhardt,F/G, 2022
Jocie Pickhardt, F/G, 2022
Aspin Kelliher, G, 2023
Jada Kelliher, G, 2024
Jaelyn Derlein, G, 2023
Jordyn Derlein, G, 2025
DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn has three sets of sisters on the team this season and is pleased to see how supportive they are of each other. Jordyn is out this season with a knee injury while Jocie, Jaelyn and Aspin have all worked their way back from injury. Jaelyn leads the Norskies with 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. Aspin is averaging 7.7 points, while Maya is putting up 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jocie is averaging 6.4 points, while Jada is putting up 4.2 points.
Hustisford
Ariona Hildebrandt, G, 2022
Tianda Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Chellie Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Ariona and Tianda are both sisters, and Chellie is their cousin. Ariona was supposed to be a key player for Husty this year, but she’s been out since the second game with a knee injury. Husty coach Jason Hildebrandt said Ariona had surgery on the same ACL a little more than a year-and-a-half ago. Tianda has played some varsity minutes this season and is a “great hustler and energy player,” according to Jason. He said he’s seen improvement in her ball handling and shooting this year.
Madison Memorial
Sydney Weier, G, 2022
Delaney Weier, G, 2024
Sydney is a team captain, and coach Maques Flowers says Sydney contributes as the glue player on the team. She provides leadership, plays tough defense and hustles. Delaney, on the other hand, is younger with a lot of potential as she splits time with JV and varsity this season. Flowers said she’s a quick, tough defender with speed to get the ball inside the paint on offense, and create shots for herself and her teammates.
“They are both tough, competitive young women who bring positive energy and have strong connections with many of their teammates,” Flowers said.
Mount Horeb
Emma Anderson, F, 2022
Addison Anderson, F, 2024
Emma is a four-year varsity player who, according to Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar, is relied on heavily. She’s averaging 31 minutes a game, 10.3 points and almost eight rebounds, and is “really having an excellent senior year.” Her younger sister, Addison, is learning that playing time is “tough to come by” with eight seniors in front of her, but she “shows a knack to score, which will earn her more time as the season continues,” Lesar said. Addison is averaging 2.7 points in about 13 minutes a game. According to Lesar, what has helped Addison is practicing against Emma on a daily basis.
Necedah
Syvanna Schumer, 2025
Addisyn Schumer, 2025
The Schumer sisters are two athletes that see most of their playing time on the JV level but do get limited time on varsity. Necedah coach Pete Lowery said the two girls “have shown great progress” after not suiting up last year due to COVID-19. Prior to that they had played basketball as seventh graders.
“Just getting the girls back on the floor has been exciting, and they feed off each other well,” Lowery said.
New Lisbon
Libby Rogers, PG/PF, 2022
Maddie Rogers, SG, 2024
Kelsi Steele, SG/PF, 2023
Abby Steele, C, 2025
The Rogers and Steele sisters are starters for the Rockets this season. Coach Natasha Ragan said Libby is having a great senior season, averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Kelsi is gaining confidence in her ball handing, shooting and driving to the lane. Ragan said those two have been “really playing well off each other’s skill sets.” Kelsi is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ragan said Maddie is an aggressive defender, coming in second on the team behind her sister with blocked shots. She’s putting up 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Abby starts at center, and Ragan said she can shoot from the outside as she continues to show her “versatility both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line.”
“It has certainly been interesting coaching two sets of siblings at the same time, especially as primary starters,” Ragan said. “There is certainly at times the sibling rivalry that comes through but they also push each other to be the best they can be, and support each other no matter what.”
Portage
Asja McCall, G, 2023
Malia McCall, G, 2023
Allison Kallungi, F, 2022
Hannah Kallungi, G, 2024
Asja averages 6.8 points and eight rebounds while twin sister Malia puts up 4.9 points, three rebounds and two steals. Allison, the older of the Kallungi sisters, averages less than one point a game while Hannah has only played 11 minutes this season.
Randolph
Presley Buwalda, G, 2022
Jorey Buwalda, PF, 2023
Jaiden Moldenhauer, F, 2022
Mya Moldenhauer, G, 2024
All four girls have been an integral part to Randolph’s success this season, according to their coach Chad Kaufman. The Rockets are 15-0 and are the top-ranked team in Division 5. Presley, Jorey and Mya have all been playing on varsity since they were freshmen, while Jaiden is starting to see varsity minutes this season. Jorey is putting up 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals, and Presley is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals. Mya adds 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Jaiden is contributing 1.9 points a game, and Kaufman said she’s had a couple of moments where she stepped back behind the arc and hit some critical shots for the Rockets.
Reedsburg
Trenna Cherney, F, 2022
Sydney Cherney, G, 2024
Cate Cherney, G, 2023
Mahra Wieman, G, 2022
Macie Wieman, G, 2022
The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2 — have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.
“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."
Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.
“Trenna and Sydney are super close,” Simon said. “They are hardworking players who are really committed to the game. They provide a physical toughness to our team that you can't really teach — it's just who they are."
Simon also said Cate, who averages 2.2 points, is continuing to develop and will play a big role for the Beavers as they move forward this season.
Royall
Madelyn Gruen, F, 2022
Brooklyn Gruen, F, 2024
Marah Gruen, G, 2024
Makayla Martin, G, 2023
Madelyn and Brooklyn are sisters, and they play with their cousins Marah Gruen and Makayla Martin for the Panthers. Royal coach Andrew Daylen said the girls “work really well together.”
“They aren’t afraid to push each other to work harder and be the best they can be in practice and games,” Daylen said of all four girls. “Madelyn being the older sister doesn’t let Brooklyn cut any corners, and they have sincere respect for each other.”
Marah leads the team with 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, while Martin is fourth with 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Madelyn contributes with 4 points a game, and Brooklyn adds 1.3. They’ve helped the Panthers to a 10-1 record.
Sauk Prairie
Olivia Paukner, F, 2022
McKayla Paukner, G, 2024
McKayla, a team captain who plays in the post, is averaging 8.6 points. Olivia, the starting point guard, is scoring 4.4.
“I can honestly say these two ladies are the best of friends,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “If we are lifting or doing any activity they are together. They are great kids and both were a part of our state soccer team last year as well.”
Sun Prairie
Makenzie Hawk, PF, 2025
Makiah Hawk, P, 2023
Tiara Barksdale, G, 2022
Barksdale is Makenzie and Makiah's half sister for Sun Prairie. Makiah starts at the post for the No. 8 (in Div. 1) Cardinals, who are 8-2, while McKenzie subs her out as her backup and Barksdale also comes off the bench.
Waunakee
Lauren Meudt, G, 2022
Claire Meudt, G, 2024
Lauren, a University of Illinois-Springfield recruit, plays a big role for the Warriors, averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 2.1 assists. The point guard has gone from being a defensive specialist early in her career to developing into one of the Warriors' leading scorers. Meanwhile, Claire, who is putting up 1.8 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists, is still trying to find her role as a first-year varsity player. She’s often guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said she’s a “really good shooter” and helps space the floor on offense. She also does a lot of little things like rebounding, going after loose balls and playing sound defense.
Westfield
Trista Drew, G, 2022
Carly Drew, G, 2024
Sidney Hoffa, G, 2023
Nadia Hoffa, G, 2023
Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team’s top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.