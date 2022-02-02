Pardeeville's Derek Lindert pours in 42 points and other area news and notes so far this week

On Monday night, the Waupun girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season.

But as far as losses go, this one wasn’t much to get bent out of shape about — it took overtime to spoil the Warriors undefeated record, and it took a fellow top team in the state to do it.

Green Bay Notre Dame, ranked second in Division 2 Associated Press and WisSports.net Coaches polls, got 21 points from sophomore guard Trista Fayta and won 62-57 over the Warriors, the No. 1 team in Div. 3.

Fayta, who has NCAA Division I offers from UW-Green Bay and Illinois State, according to WisSports.net, got 11 of her 21 points from the free throw line.

The normally high-powered Warriors (18-1) were held in check by the Tritons (18-1), who allowed senior guard Abbie Aalsma, who has committed to Illinois State, to put up 28 points and Kayl Peterson to put up 18 but only two others to contribute in the scoring column.

Aalsma also had four rebounds while Peterson, a 6-1 sophomore with offers from Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, had six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Waupun’s Gracie Gopalan had seven points, four assists and three steals.

Notre Dame’s Gracie Grzesk, the daughter of former UWGB defensive wizard Gary Grzesk and former Youngstown State star Liz Hauger, had 18 points. Gracie Grzesk has offers from UWGB, Youngstown State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, UW-Milwaukee and Saint Louis, among others.

Next up for Waupun (9-0 in the East Central Conference) is a road game against Berlin (2-6) on Thursday.

The Warriors play Kewaskum (7-1) for the second time on the year on Feb. 11 in a game that will likely determine if Waupun is the outright ECC champion or ends up sharing it with the Indians. Waupun then will close out the regular season against Verona, ranked eighth in Div. 1.

How the (Trailways) West will be won

The Randolph girls, still unbeaten on the year after a 66-49 win over New Berlin West on Saturday, will look to all-but-clinch the league championship on Thursday when they take on Pardeeville.

It's a match-up of the top two teams in the conference, the Rockets 10-0 and the Bulldogs 10-1, but their first meeting wasn't close, with Randolph winning 59-33 on Dec. 10.

Abby Katsma had 17 points and Jorey Buwalda had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rockets in that one, while Jessilyn Ernst had nine points and 13 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs.

Despite the first game being a blowout, though, odds are this game should be better, if for no other reason than Pardeeville has had two months to grow and gain confidence compared with that early juncture, when the Bulldogs will still coming into their own following a 2020-21 campaign in which they were 7-12.

What a difference two months makes

On Dec. 7 in game No. 2 two of the season, the Randolph boys basketball team defeated rival Cambria-Friesland 51-42.

On Tuesday, it was a whole different story.

On Tuesday, Randolph won in a rout.

The Rockets surged to a 40-15 halftime lead and never looked back, winning 72-27 to improve to 15-2 overall and 9-0 in the Trailways West.

Cambria-Friesland dropped to 10-7 on the year and 4-5 in league play.

Randolph, ranked fourth in Div. 5 in last week's polls but up to the No. 1 spot this week, will play Rio on Friday, looking to get one win closer to clinching the conference title.

The Rockets magic number of wins or Princeton/Green Lake (7-2) losses in order to clinch a share is three. Those two play in Green Lake on Feb. 15.

Bulldogs muzzled

Three players scored in double-figures, combining for 49 points, to boost the Fall River boys to a bit of an upset with a 66-62 win over Pardeeville on Tuesday.

Fall River entered 8-9 overall and 3-5 in Trailways West play while the Bulldogs were 11-6 and 6-2.

And making the win for the Pirates even more impressive is that they got it despite allowing Derek Lindert to go off for 42 points.

Lindert, who now has 1,857 career points, also had eight rebounds but he had seven turnovers.

Shavlick Schultz had 18 points, Ceegan Rauls had 16 and Colin Vieth had 15 to spearhead the Pirates' upset.

Edgewood wins big over Portage

Cooper Roberts scored 15 points on Tuesday night but it wasn't quite enough to carry the Portage boys basketball team to victory, as the Warriors were beaten by Madison Edgewood, 62-44.

Edgewood, healthy now after playing musical chairs over the first month and a half of the year, improves to 8-9 overall and 2-6 in the Badger West while Portage is 3-7 in the West and 7-10 overall.

T-Birds beaten by a T-Bird

Gabe McReynolds had 22 points and Toby LeFevre added 15 but it wasn't enough for the Baraboo boys to overcome Oregon on Tuesday.

The Panthers, led by 2009 Baraboo graduate Chris Siebert, won 86-58 behind the four-headed monster of Deaken Bush (15 points), Ryne Panzer (13), Brandon Kerns (11) and Jaxon Brookman (10).

Beavers busy on the scoreboard

The Reedsburg girls didn't flinch on Tuesday. Not even close.

Mahra Wieman and Sydney Cherney scored 19 points apiece and Trenna Cherney added 14 as the Beavers blew out Dodgeville, 83-35, in non-conference action.

Reedsburg, the top-ranked team in Div. 2, is now 20-0 on the year

Baraboo also wins big

Taylor Pfaff scored 21 points and Emma Fluette had 15, all of hers on 3-pointers, as the Thunderbirds claimed a convincing 66-29 win over Black River Falls on Tuesday.

It was a rare victory for the T-Birds, who are now 4-15 on the campaign. But they have a good shot at making it five wins when they play host to Portage (3-17).

Speaking of Portage ...

The Warriors weren't victorious on Tuesday, but they did have a good showing in a 57-50 loss to Wisconsin Dells.

Estella Brees had 23 points and seven steals to pace Portage, while Asja McCall had 10 points and five rebounds.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.