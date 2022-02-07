 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP CHEERLEADING

Portage and Wisconsin cheerleading teams punch tickets to state championships

The Portage high school cheerleading team made history last year when it captured its first-ever Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches in the varsity Gameday competition this past spring.

The Warriors will have a chance to defend their title after qualifying through this year's WACPC State Championships from the preliminaries on Feb. 5 at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Portage will get the opportunity to defend not only its Gameday title, but will also compete in the varsity Non-Tumble division. It's the second straight season the Warriors have qualified for in both competitions following a runner-up finish in Non-Tumble last spring.

The WACPC split last year's state championships into fall and spring competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portage won't be alone in competing at Oshkosh Arena on Feb. 19 as the host Chiefs punched their ticket back to state for the first time since 2016. Wisconsin Dells earned its spot at state in the Non-Tumble competition alongside the Warriors to end a seven-year drought.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

