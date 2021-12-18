Portage boys basketball bounces back with convincing win over Poynette

The Badger Lightning girls hockey team scored early and ofrt en route to a 9-0 Badger Conference win over Beaver Dam at Pierce Park.

Junior Kayla Capener scored four goals while senior Signe Begalske and junior Lily McPherson each added three-point nights for the Lightning, who knocked off the Golden Beavers for the third time this season.

Begalske gave the Baraboo co-op (4-3-0, 1-3-0 Badger) a quicky 1-0 lead on assists from Eryn Benson and McPherson just 3 minutes, 2 seconds into the opening period and flood gates slowly opened.

The Lightning scored twice more before the first intermission before scoring all three of their second-period goals in the opening seven-plus minutes. of the period to easily put things out of reach. Karlee Albert made 37 saves in the loss for the Golden Beavers (0-7-0, 0-4-0), while four other players found the back of the net for the Lightning

Beaver Dam/Wayland, Reedsburg wrestlers roll to wins

Both off to strong starts, the Beaver Dam/Wayland and Reedsburg wrestling teams didn't let their momentum slip on Friday. The Golden Beavers started red hot en route to a 42-25 win over Fort Atkinson, while Reedsburg made easy work of Sauk Prairie in a 60-19 rivalry win.