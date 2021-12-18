Portage boys basketball bounces back with convincing win over Poynette

Coming off a gutwrenching loss on Tuesday, the Portage high school boys basketball team was in need of a pick-me-up.
The Warriors got just that Friday night, cruising to an 83-47 non-conference win over Poynette at Portage High School.
Senior Cooper Roberts scored a game-high 17 points and three other Portage players hit double-figures as it got back in the win column in emphatic fashion.
Portage (2-4) built a comfortable 38-24 lead at the break but really turned things on in the second half, blitzing the Pumas for 45 points. Along with Roberts, seniors Kaden Hooker and Erik Brouette each added 13 points apiece, while junior Kyan Reichhoff tacked on 10.
Poynette (0-7) was led by senior Brock Chadwick's 14 points, while Brett Hackbart added 11, including three 3-pointers.
Beavers nearly hit century mark on T-Birds
The Reedsburg girls basketball team continued its tour de force early on this season Friday night with a 90-27 win over rival Baraboo in a Badger West Conference game.
Fresh off becoming the Beavers' all-time leading scorer, senior Mahra Wieman poured in a game-high 26 points while senior Trenna Cherney added 21 points to power the Beavers high-powered attack. Reedsburg, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 of the WisSports.net coaches poll, rolled into the break with a 51-12 lead and never looked back in routing the Thunderbirds.
Sophomore Sydney Cherney (17) and senior McKenzie Bestor (10) also hit double-figures for the Beavers (9-0, 6-0 Badger West), while sophomore Caitlyn Frank scored a team-high nine points to lead the T-Birds (2-6, 1-5).
Cheavers hold off Eagles
Already with two Badger West Conference losses, the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team's Badger West Conference title hopes whave already taken a big hit this year.
The Cheavers avoided another crucial blow by holding on for a 2-1 win over Sauk Prairie in a league game at the Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Senior CJ Pfaff delivered the game-winning power play goal late in the second period while senior goalie Cooper Oakes made 33 saves in the win.
Along with his winning tally, Pfaff provided the assist for Caden Brandt's game-tying goal. Brandt's tally came just under a minute-and-a-half after Nick Mast's unassisted goal gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 3 minutes, 38 seconds gone in the second period.
Kaden Stracke made 20 saves in the loss for the Eagles, while Tomas Kordorfer and Carsen Brandt also had assists for the Cheavers.
Lightning strike down Golden Beavers
The Badger Lightning girls hockey team scored early and ofrt en route to a 9-0 Badger Conference win over Beaver Dam at Pierce Park.
Junior Kayla Capener scored four goals while senior Signe Begalske and junior Lily McPherson each added three-point nights for the Lightning, who knocked off the Golden Beavers for the third time this season.
Begalske gave the Baraboo co-op (4-3-0, 1-3-0 Badger) a quicky 1-0 lead on assists from Eryn Benson and McPherson just 3 minutes, 2 seconds into the opening period and flood gates slowly opened.
The Lightning scored twice more before the first intermission before scoring all three of their second-period goals in the opening seven-plus minutes. of the period to easily put things out of reach. Karlee Albert made 37 saves in the loss for the Golden Beavers (0-7-0, 0-4-0), while four other players found the back of the net for the Lightning
Beaver Dam/Wayland, Reedsburg wrestlers roll to wins
Both off to strong starts, the Beaver Dam/Wayland and Reedsburg wrestling teams didn't let their momentum slip on Friday. The Golden Beavers started red hot en route to a 42-25 win over Fort Atkinson, while Reedsburg made easy work of Sauk Prairie in a 60-19 rivalry win.
Beaver Dam/Wayland won six of the first eight matches, including pins by Keegan Jacobs, Nick Ludowese and Avery Femrite, to seize a 33-10 lead and never looked back. Gabe Klatt added a pin for the Golden Beavers.
As for Reedsburg, the Beavers contrarily found themselves behind 13-6 through four matches. The rest of the match belonged to the Beavers however, as Reedsburg won all but one of the final 10 meetings, all via pin fall, to throttle down the Eagles.
Reedsburg gymastics takes rivalry dual
The Beavers swept all four individual disciplines and Brenna Lutter won the all-around to fuel a 132.05-126.60 win over Baraboo.
Lutter was instrumental as she won the vault (8.85 points), balance beam (8.90) and floor exercise (9.35) roll to the all-around title with 35.35 points.
Emily Craker, who took second in the all-around (34.45), finished out the Beavers' clean sweep by taking the uneven bars (8.30). Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik led Baraboo by finishing third in all five individual displines, as well as the all-around competition.
Hornets take sting out of Pirates
Markesan kept pace in the always difficult Trailways West Conference on Friday, holding off Fall River for a 64-59 win.
Micah Kratcht scored 20 points while Aiden Schmick adding 15, including four 3-pointerrs to lead the Hornets charge. Austin Grams tacked on 14 points for the Star-Times.