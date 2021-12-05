Portage wrestling opens season on high note, cruising to team title at Black River Falls Invite

The Portage wrestling team kicked its season off in emphatic fashion on Friday with a dominant 54-27 win over Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.
The Warriors’ second act Saturday was just as forceful as they cruised to victory in the 17-team Black River Falls Invitational. Portage scored 216.5 to easy hold off runner-up Sparta (153) and Auburndale (151.5).
Leading the way for the Warriors were two individual champions in seniors Chase Beckett and Jack Callen. Beckett, the 2019 Division 2 state runner up at 106 pounds who missed all of last season due to a knee injury, looked to be in midseason form.
The 126-pounder cruised to the individual title with three first period pins en route to a 17-1 technical fall win over Stanley-Boyd’s Sasha Nitz in the championship match. Callen was equally as impressive at 195 pounds. Following a quarterfinal pin, Callen grinded out a 12-10 decision over Ladysmith’s Grant Rydlund. He then kept the foot on the gas, pinning De Soto’s Nathan Woodhouse in 1 minute, 33 seconds to grab the gold.
Along with the individual winners, Jordan Starr (170) and Jayson Krier (120) each finished as runner-up for the Warriors. Starr notched a major decision and a pin before dropping a 7-2 decision to Stratford’s Carter Lueck, while Krier was pinned by Sparta’s Devon Lietzau following a pair of pins to reach the 120-pound title match.
Garret Crawford finished third at 145 pounds while seven other Portage wrestlers finished in the top-six. The Warriors will hit the mat again on Friday in their Badger West Conference home opener against Sauk Prairie.
Pumas power way to third place in Royall
The Poynette wrestling team got its season off to a strong start Saturday, fighting to a third-place team finish at the Royall Invitational.
The Pumas scored 110 points, narrowly topping fourth-place Mauston/Necedah (109), while Iowa-Grant (226.5) pulled away handily from runner-up West Salem/Bangor (146.5).
A trio of top-three finishers paced the Pumas, led by the duo of James Amacher and Cash Stewart, who claimed individual titles at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively. Amacher raced little opposition en route to the 152 championship, sandwiching a pair of pins around a decision win, including a first-period stick of Iowa-Grant’s Gavin Hinderman in the championship match.
Stewart was just as dominant at 160, earning a technical fall and a pin before cruising by Iowa-Grant’s Colton Cutts by way of a 15-4 major decision to earn gold. Alongside the two individual winners, Poynette’s Owen Bahr finished runner-up at 170 while Luke Romack was third at 220.
Bahr dropped a hard-fought decision to West Salem/Bangor’s Andy Johnson to settle for silver, while Roman rebounded from a quarterfinals loss with three straight wins, including a 4-2 decision over Madison East’s Angel Tejeda to salvage bronze.
Mauston/Necedah didn’t tally a single winner, but got runner-up finishes from Drake Gosda and Dalton Hoehn at 113 and 182, respectively, and three other Golden Eagles finished third.
Blue Devils, Hilltoppers notch wins
The Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season Saturday as the Hilltoppers pulled away for a 48-38 win over Monticello in a non-conference game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.
The Toppers got a team-high 14 points from Kevin Papp, including four of the team’s five 3-pointers, and Drake Burmania chipped in 10 to lead the way. Cambria-Friesland, who moved to 4-0, built a slim 24-19 lead at the break and kept the Ponies from fully getting home over the final 18 minutes.
Alongside the leading duo, Spencer Wiersma tallied seven points and Cooper Schrandt added five for the Toppers, who travel to fellow league title hopeful Randolph, ranked No. 1 in Division 5 of the initial Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association rankings, for a Trailways West Conference tilt on Tuesday.
Cambria-Friesland wasn’t alone in notching another tally in the win column Saturday as Lodi went on to the road to pick a convincing 79-59 win over Cashton. The Eagles, who hope to contend in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, couldn’t keep pace with the Blue Devils, who moved to 2-1 and handed Cashton its first loss of the season.