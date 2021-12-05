Portage wrestling opens season on high note, cruising to team title at Black River Falls Invite

Mauston/Necedah didn’t tally a single winner, but got runner-up finishes from Drake Gosda and Dalton Hoehn at 113 and 182, respectively, and three other Golden Eagles finished third.

Blue Devils, Hilltoppers notch wins

The Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season Saturday as the Hilltoppers pulled away for a 48-38 win over Monticello in a non-conference game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

The Toppers got a team-high 14 points from Kevin Papp, including four of the team’s five 3-pointers, and Drake Burmania chipped in 10 to lead the way. Cambria-Friesland, who moved to 4-0, built a slim 24-19 lead at the break and kept the Ponies from fully getting home over the final 18 minutes.

Alongside the leading duo, Spencer Wiersma tallied seven points and Cooper Schrandt added five for the Toppers, who travel to fellow league title hopeful Randolph, ranked No. 1 in Division 5 of the initial Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association rankings, for a Trailways West Conference tilt on Tuesday.