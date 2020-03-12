POWERLIFTING: Necedah captures female equipped team state title for 18th consecutive year

A change to the way state titles are awarded had the potential to threaten a lengthy streak for the Necedah powerlifting program. It still wasn’t enough to keep them from bringing home some serious hardware yet again.

Necedah placed first overall as a team to win the female equipped team state title for an astonishing 18th straight year at the 2020 Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association (WSHPA) state meet, which was held Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

The Cardinals notched 103 points in the female equipped category to sail to the state championship. Unlike years past, schools weren’t broken down into divisions. Necedah previously competed in Division 3.

This change thrust Necedah into direct competition with far bigger schools and communities for the team state title. It didn’t end up mattering one bit. Racine Horlick came in a distant second in the female equipped standings with 57 points.

In addition, Necedah came in seventh in the female raw team standings with 23 points. New Richmond won the female raw state title, Germantown captured the male equipped state championship and Winneconne brought home the male raw state title.