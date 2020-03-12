POWERLIFTING: Necedah captures female equipped team state title for 18th consecutive year

A change to the way state titles are awarded had the potential to threaten a lengthy streak for the Necedah powerlifting program. It still wasn’t enough to keep them from bringing home some serious hardware yet again.
Necedah placed first overall as a team to win the female equipped team state title for an astonishing 18th straight year at the 2020 Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association (WSHPA) state meet, which was held Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.
The Cardinals notched 103 points in the female equipped category to sail to the state championship. Unlike years past, schools weren’t broken down into divisions. Necedah previously competed in Division 3.
This change thrust Necedah into direct competition with far bigger schools and communities for the team state title. It didn’t end up mattering one bit. Racine Horlick came in a distant second in the female equipped standings with 57 points.
In addition, Necedah came in seventh in the female raw team standings with 23 points. New Richmond won the female raw state title, Germantown captured the male equipped state championship and Winneconne brought home the male raw state title.
On the girls’ side Saturday, Necedah’s Jasmen Godfrey (44 kg), Glenna Novotny (48 kg) and Machaela Exner (67.5 kg) all won individual state titles in the female equipped category. Ryana Herrmann (44 kg) and Tapenga Tegelman (56 kg) came in second while Caly Kobs (52 kg), Kayelyn Hadley (60 kg) and Anna Zavala (67.5 kg) wound up in third in the female equipped category Brianne Wilson (67.5 kg) placed third in the female raw category.
On Sunday, Anna Renner (75 kg) and Zada Radcliffe (110 kg) won individual state titles, Makenzie Exner (82.5 kg) placed second and Elena Marquez (75 kg) and Alissa Saunders (82.5 kg) took third in the female equipped category. Somer Nolte (82.5 kg) earned a second-place finish in the female raw category.
On the boys’ side for Necedah, Dawson Fornander (52 kg) placed second in the male raw category.
Among Mauston powerlifters competing at the state meet, Carmen Hernandez (44 kg) came in second in the female raw category, Tiffany Hatfield (110+ kg) was third in the female equipped category and Aiden Fessey (guest) wound up in third in the male raw category.
As a team, Mauston tied for ninth in the female equipped standings with a total of eight points.
