The Eagles Mountain Bike team capped off the fall by finishing fifth in the state.
The Eagles, a team consisting of kids in grades 6-12 in the Baraboo, Lodi, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Heights school districts, placed fifth out of 53 teams in Division 2 at Sunday’s Wisconsin High School Cycling League Championships at Trek Trails in Waterloo.
“Overnight rains into Sunday morning made the trails muddy, slick and challenging for all riders, including the ones from our team,” Eagles coach Gary Reuter said. “Earlier racers experienced the muddiest conditions, as the sunshine helped the trails dry throughout the day.
“All of the team did a great job under the conditions.”
The Eagles stood out in the girls races, putting together four top-10 finishes.
Kylie Krayer took third out of seven individuals in the varsity girls race; Emma Kinnamon and Jasmine Shepherd took second and 17th, respectively, out of 27 JV2 racers; Charlotte Larson took fourth out of 23 freshmen; Kelsey Krayer and Aria Rybarczyk took seventh and 29th, respectively, out of 43 8th graders; and Ruby Taggart finished 24th out of 27 6th graders.
“The young ladies of the team brought their ‘A’ game,” Reuter said.
In the boys’ JV2 race, Brogan Ashworth took 11th out of 62 individuals, while Owen Wells took 19th, Jadon Bruch took 48th and Phillip Geiselman took 28th.
Alex Kinnamon (25th) and Ethan Wright (32nd) competed among 37 JV3 racers, while Kai Shepherd took 46th out of 65 freshmen.
For the middle school boys, Ryan Reuter took 37th out of 115 8th graders; Aaron Miller (58th), Declan O’Connell (82) and Bennett Bangerter (70th) competed among 95 7th graders; and Walter Larson (32), Will Bercher (35), Evan Louis (41) and Rhys Ashworth (54) competed among 61 6th graders.
