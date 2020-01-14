PREP BOYS CURLING: Pardeeville rallies for 8-5 win over Portage

Watching your opponent score three in the opening end is usually a recipe for trouble, but the Pardeeville boys curling team proved that such a scenario doesn’t always lead to certain defeat.

After host Portage scored three in the first end, the Bulldogs rallied down the stretch, tying the game at 5 with a steal of one in the sixth end, before taking a 6-5 lead with a steal of one in the seventh. That set the stage for an exciting final end that saw Pardeeville steal two more to clinch an 8-5 victory over Portage at the Portage Curling Club on Tuesday.

The Pardeeville team, which was skipped by freshman Kelby Crotty, was down 3-0 after the first and, and 4-0 after two ends, but started to rally with two points in the third end. In the third end, Pardeeville was already sitting one when Crotty used his final rock to takeout Portage’s top rock, giving the Bulldogs two.

Pardeeville coach Amanda Seichter said her team was able to start its comeback by changing its approach.

“The boys just talked about how they had to change their strategy up a little bit and start focusing on getting their guards up front so we could draw behind and score some points,” Seichter said. “It took us a little bit to get going, but once they got the strategy going and it worked for them, they seemed to do very well.”