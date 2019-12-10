When it comes to experience, the Portage boys curling team has it. The Warriors have almost everyone back from last season, when Portage had not one, but two teams reach the semifinals at the state high school bonspiel.
In curling, having experience doesn’t guarantee a team success. It is how the individuals use that experience, and if they can play together as single team that will ultimately decide if they will have a successful season.
Portage boys curling coach Michael Statz thinks teamwork will be the No. 1 factor in whether Portage is able to take the next step this season and compete to win the program’s first state championship since 2014.
“Every year it’s a struggle with team work,” Statz said. “I’m not saying that they don’t get along and that they don’t have good teamwork, but curling is such a hard sport to coach, because you can’t be out on the ice and shout at them and encourage them and coach them into the plays. You rely on their experience, and the experience that they have as individuals is a lot, but we’re trying to meld that into the teamwork and form a team.
“That’s kind of what the emphasis of our practices have been, and the way we’re running our practices this year, is to get them to gel as a team.”
One of Portage’s key returnees is junior Braedan Scheibach, who skipped Portage’s top team last season. The Scheibach rink, which last season also included Emmett Benck, Seth Reilly and Levi Wood, had its state title hopes end with a 9-2 loss to Kettle Moraine.
Gone from last year’s team is Reilly, who graduated in the spring. Wood is also no longer on the Scheibach team, as he has made the move to be the skip of Portage’s second team. Replacing Reilly and Wood on the top team figure to be Joe Brom at second and Joe Charles at lead.
Charles, who skipped Portage’s second team last year, leading it to the state semifinals, where it lost 9-1 to Wausau West, is a natural lead, according to Statz.
“He’s a pretty good fit, kind of a natural spot at the lead spot with the consistency that he throws for weight,” Statz said. “We’re happy with him there.”
With everyone on Portage’s top team having finished in the top four at the state championship last season, the Warriors shouldn’t lack confidence in their abilities. Portage should also be motivated to erase the memory of losing in the state semifinals.
“It’s a driver. They have that focus to get back there,” Statz said. “They have that drive to get back into that position again to put them over the top this year.”
Also providing some confidence for Portage is the way it played in its season opener last month against Wausau West’s Wes Wendling’s rink. The Warriors bolted out to a 5-0 lead and then held on for a 7-5 victory over the defending state champions.
“It’s early in the season, but we’ll take that,” Statz said. “That was a big confidence boost.”
