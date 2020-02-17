PREP COMPETITION CHEERLEADING: Portage hopes to ride wave of success into state competition

When the Portage High School competitive cheer team takes part in the state competition in Watertown this weekend, it will mark the end of a long and arduous season that began last May, when the team was officially formed through team tryouts.
For the 13 members of the Portage team, practices began in June and continued through the fall and winter months leading up to four competitions held in December through February. Those events built up to this weekend’s big meet in Watertown, where the team will be gunning for the ultimate prize of a state championship.
Portage cheer coach Carrianne Engelhart, who is in her 14th season with the program, is joined by her daughter Hayley Wolfe as the team’s two coaches. Engelhart said a lot of work has gone into getting the team to this point of the season.
“We have tryouts back in May and those kids have to pretty much commit to a full school year of cheer,” Engelhart said. “They’re not able to do any other sports, except they can do spring sports. Then we pick the kids that we see are the best of the best, because we know it is so much work, not only for the kids, but for the coaches too. We put so much into them, weekends and nights, for months and months, our summer, everything to get them ready.”
That hard work has paid off so far, as the team has finished in first place in all of the events it has competed in this season, starting with the East Troy Holiday Invite on Dec. 21. That win was followed up with titles at the It’s Showtime Cheer and Dance Spectacular in Stevens Point on Jan. 12, and the Greendale iCheer Championship on Jan. 25. Portage made it four straight championships by winning the Cardinal Classic in Sun Prairie last Saturday.
According to Engelhart, the team’s success can be traced to a couple of different factors. One those factors is a roster of 13 athletes — 12 girls and one boy — who have done everything possible to make the team the best it could be.
“This team is full of dedicated athletes that just want to be here,” Engelhart said. “This is everything to them. In years past, we’ve had kids that wanted to do it, but all these girls, and Ronnie (Grimm) have it in their hearts. They have a love for it, a passion for it.”
That level of dedication can only take a competitive cheer team so far, it must also be able to complete a routine that includes stunts with a high-level of difficulty in order to consistently get the scores needed to compete with the best teams in the state.
Engelhart said Portage’s past routines didn’t always measure up when it came to the most difficult stunts, but that isn’t the case this year.
“Your main goal is, you want to score as high as you can in those stunt categories, because that’s where your points are, stunts and execution,” Engelhart said. “This year, with the team that we have, we’ve been able to pull off all elite stunts. We’re doing the hardest stunts that we’re allowed to do in high school in our routine, and that’s where we are scoring our highest.”
This year’s team is led by co-captains Rylee Brockman and Alaynaa Breneman. Engelhart said this year’s captains are crucial members of the team.
“Those two are also pretty much the MVPs of our team,” Engelhart said. “They excel so greatly in what they do. They’re amazing.”
Joining the two captains on Portage’s team are, the team’s lone male member, Ronnie Grimm. Also on the team are; Brynna Malone, Calli Tennyson, Izzy McReath, Kyla Hopper, Kylie Chapman, Lillie Benson, Liz Wisinski, Mollie Ford, Olivia Gramer, and Sophia Breneman.
Portage’s team hasn’t gone through the season without some adversity. During football season, the Warriors lost a valuable member when Chapman was lost for the season with a knee injury.
The team also had another member break her nose twice, but she has been able to continue competing.
“We have lots of bumps and bruises, like all sports,” Engelhart said.
Because of Portage’s high level of success this season, it enters this weekend’s state meet with lofty goals. The Warriors are one of 16 teams competing in the varsity non-tumbling division, and will need to finish in the top eight in Friday’s preliminaries to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Engelhart is confident Portage can win, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t have areas it needs to improve on to have success this weekend.
“Kind of our frustrating point that we continue, and will continue to work on all week is our execution, meaning every little count of music has a motion and something to hit, and our smiles and our excitement,” Engelhart said. “That’s our thing that we will really be focusing on this week. We can score high, but it kind of fluctuates a lot. As long as we can get that up, we should do very well.”
And no matter how well Portage does this weekend, Engelhart hopes the program’s support will continue to grow in the community, noting that not everyone has embraced the squad.
“Our cheer team has been doing better and better over the last several years. Just having more support in the community and the school district would be amazing,” Engelhart said. “As soon as we get to this part, then everyone is interested in us, and we’ve had such a long run here of greatness, it would just be really cool to be recognized a little bit more than we are throughout the season, than just at the end.”