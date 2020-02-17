PREP COMPETITION CHEERLEADING: Portage hopes to ride wave of success into state competition

When the Portage High School competitive cheer team takes part in the state competition in Watertown this weekend, it will mark the end of a long and arduous season that began last May, when the team was officially formed through team tryouts.

For the 13 members of the Portage team, practices began in June and continued through the fall and winter months leading up to four competitions held in December through February. Those events built up to this weekend’s big meet in Watertown, where the team will be gunning for the ultimate prize of a state championship.

Portage cheer coach Carrianne Engelhart, who is in her 14th season with the program, is joined by her daughter Hayley Wolfe as the team’s two coaches. Engelhart said a lot of work has gone into getting the team to this point of the season.

“We have tryouts back in May and those kids have to pretty much commit to a full school year of cheer,” Engelhart said. “They’re not able to do any other sports, except they can do spring sports. Then we pick the kids that we see are the best of the best, because we know it is so much work, not only for the kids, but for the coaches too. We put so much into them, weekends and nights, for months and months, our summer, everything to get them ready.”