The Portage boys and girls curing teams both opened their seasons with victories over Wausau West on Tuesday afternoon at the Wausau Curling Club.
The Portage boys rink, which is skipped by Braeden Scheibach, scored three in the opening end and never looked back on its way to a 7-5 victory over Wausau West.
After blanking the second end, Portage stole two in the third end for a 5-0 lead. Wausau West did score three in the fourth end to make things interesting, but Portage answered with one in the fifth and was able to hold on down the stretch. Joining Scheibach in the Portage lineup was Joe Charles at lead, Joe Brom at second and Emmett Benck at third.
The Portage girls team, which was skipped by Kelly Zander, also set the tone with three in the opening end on its way to a 7-3 win over Wausau West.
Wausau West did get two in the second end to cut Portage’s lead to 3-2, but Portage answered with a point in the third and a steal of two in the fourth to take control.
The Portage girls, who won the high school state championship last season, had Anna Tamboli playing third on Tuesday, along with Aubrey Rietmann at second and McKenna Przybyl at lead.
