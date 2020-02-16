PREP CURLING: Portage girls, Poynette boys win state championships

The Portage girls curling program continued its dominant stretch, winning the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships for a second year in a row, and for the sixth time in the last 11 seasons with a convincing 9-2 victory over Poynette in the girls championship match at the Wausau Curling Club on Saturday evening.
The Portage girls team, which is skipped by junior Anna Tamboli, dominated the competition at the two-day event. In the five games the Portage girls played, none of them went all eight ends. Out of a possible 40 ends in those five games, Portage had to play just 32 ends.
The Portage girls team, which also included senior Kelly Zander, who threw the final stones as the vice skip, and junior Aubrey Rietmann at second and senior McKenna Przybyl at lead, was especially impressive without the hammer advantage, as they stole at least one point 21 times, and only played an end with the hammer advantage nine times.
“The girls played wonderful. I don’t know if anyone could have beat them,” Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said. “They all played together, they all played as a team. That last game, we set the table and (Zander) served the meal and served it wonderful.”
In the finals, it was a battle of tournament’s top two seeds, as No. 1 seed Portage met up No. 2 Poynette. Portage beat Poynette three times during the regular season and then made it four in a row with it 9-2 victory. It didn’t take long for Portage to seize control of the game, as it used the hammer to score three in the opening end, and then stole three more in the second end for a quick 6-0 lead.
In the opening end, Zander delivered on a difficult shot to get things rolling.
“In the first end, they (Poynette) were sitting one, covered, with just a little piece sticking out on the back of the button and Kelly Zander came down. I was thinking ‘she can hit it and lay two.’ But no, she had the right weight with the right sweep, hit and laid three,” Shlimovitz said. “So that was a four-point swing.”
The Poynette girls team, which includes senior Abbey Marquardt at skip, along with seniors Mollie Blochwitz (third), Tabitha Crase (second) and Alexis Lannoye (lead), was unable to recover from the early hole after Portage scored one more in the third and two in the fifth for a 9-1 lead. After the Pumas scored one in the sixth, the teams shook hands, signifying a Portage victory.
“They all contributed in their own way,” Shlimovitz said of the Portage girls, who finished the season at 19-1 overall and Tietge Bonspiel and Southern Conference champions. “McKenna made some great draws to put pressure on the other teams. Aubrey came through and made the hits and made the draws she needed to. Anna called a great game and made some great shots.
“Every team we played we put pressure on them. The other teams, they chased us all day. If you have team chasing you, the chances of them beating you goes down.”
The Portage girls reached the finals with a 9-2 win over Marshfield’s second team in six ends in the semifinals. Portage took control of that game by stealing four points in the third end for a 6-1 lead.
Portage reached the semifinals by going a perfect 3-0 in pool play. After an 18-0 win over Kimberly and a 11-2 win over Mosinee on Friday, the Portage girls finished pool play with a 7-3 win over Marshfield’s top team on Saturday morning.
Portage’s second girls team, which was skipped by sophomore Lauren Hein, went 1-2 in pool play and failed to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Hein’s rink, which also included freshman Meara Lehman at third, junior Abby Zellmer at second and junior Rubie Kohn at lead, lost to Wausau West (8-7) and Stevens Point (9-6) on Friday before picking up a 9-6 win over Wausau East on Saturday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pardeeville girls team, which was skipped by sophomore Kylee Barden, and also included junior Hailie Gilbert, senior Stella Jisa, senior Danielle Williamson and sophomore Maddy Anderson, finished in a three-way tie for first play in its pool with D.C. Everest and Wausau East’s second team, but failed to advance after the team from Wausau East won a shootout for a spot in the semifinals.
Poynette boys
The Poynette boys curling team entered the state championships as the No. 1 overall boys seed after winning the prestigious Tietge Bonspiel in early January and then claiming the Southern Conference Championship overall rival Portage a few weeks ago. The Puma boys then proved they were deserving of top billing, as they went a perfect 5-0 to cruise to the program’s second state title in the last four years.
The Poynette boys team, which is skipped by senior Coleman Thurston, clinched the title after beating Stevens Point 6-5 in Saturday’s semifinals and then Kettle Moraine 9-3 in finals on Saturday evening.
“In the final game they just kind of all came together, made their shots and played well,” Poynette boys coach Mike Thurston said of the Poynette boys team, which also included senior Jake Thurston at third, junior Ian Pahman at second, junior Manning Wheeler at lead and sophomore Clayton Nehls as an alternate.
The Poynette boys reached the semifinals with wins over Wausau East’s second team (15-0), Pardeeville (4-1) and then Portage’s second team (10-3) in pool play.
Poynette’s last state championship came in 2017, when the team of Trevor Marquardt, Will Pahman, Ethan McNicol, Coleman Thurston and Josh Yamriska finished in first place.
Joining Poynette in Saturday’s semifinals was Portage’s top boys team, which was skipped by junior Braeden Scheibach. The Scheibach rink, which also includes junior Joe Charles at third, sophomore Emmett Benck at second and junior Nick Straka at lead, had its state title hopes end with a 5-4 loss to Kettle Moraine in the semifinals.
Portage coach Michael Statz said the Warrior boys were close to knocking off Kettle Moraine.
“The team played really well. They did everything that was asked of them. They didn’t make too many mistakes. They were able to overcome the mistakes they did make,” Statz said. “That last game against Kettle, they were right in it to the end. Braeden had to make his draw to force Kettle to make their draw and he was just a little wide.”
The Portage boys reached the semifinal by going 3-0 in pool play. The Warriors beat Lodi (13-2) and La Crosse Logan (8-5) on Friday before topping Stevens Point 7-3 on Saturday morning.
“Braeden and Joe Charles communicated really well. Nobody got down on themselves, they were able to pick each other up,” Statz said of the team. “Nick Straka really did good setting stuff up in the front of ends. Emmett was rock solid. They did well.”
Portage’s second boys team missed out on the semifinal after going 2-1 in pool play. The team, which was skipped by junior Levi Wood, and also included junior Joe Brom (third), junior Noah Jahn (second) and freshman Brett Johnson (lead) opened on Friday with wins over Pardeeville (9-4) and Wausau East’s second team (9-5) before losing to eventual state-champion Poynette on Saturday morning.
“They overachieved this season,” Statz said of the Wood rink. “A new team together, a little mix up towards the middle of the season where we moved some people around.”
The future does look bright for the Portage boys, as all eight athletes who played on the two teams at the state championships this weekend should return next season.