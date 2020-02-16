PREP CURLING: Portage girls, Poynette boys win state championships

The Portage girls curling program continued its dominant stretch, winning the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships for a second year in a row, and for the sixth time in the last 11 seasons with a convincing 9-2 victory over Poynette in the girls championship match at the Wausau Curling Club on Saturday evening.

The Portage girls team, which is skipped by junior Anna Tamboli, dominated the competition at the two-day event. In the five games the Portage girls played, none of them went all eight ends. Out of a possible 40 ends in those five games, Portage had to play just 32 ends.

The Portage girls team, which also included senior Kelly Zander, who threw the final stones as the vice skip, and junior Aubrey Rietmann at second and senior McKenna Przybyl at lead, was especially impressive without the hammer advantage, as they stole at least one point 21 times, and only played an end with the hammer advantage nine times.

“The girls played wonderful. I don’t know if anyone could have beat them,” Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said. “They all played together, they all played as a team. That last game, we set the table and (Zander) served the meal and served it wonderful.”