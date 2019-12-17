PREP CURLING: Portage girls rally to beat Pardeeville, Portage boys also win

Things got a little icy for the Portage prep girls curing team after Pardeeville stole three points in the fifth end to take a 5-2 lead with three ends to play.
But just as fast as the Warriors fell into that 3-point hole, they bounced back. Portage answered with three points in the sixth end to pull even, then stole two points in both the seventh and eighth ends to seal a 9-5 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Portage Curling Club.
Some Portage miscues in the fifth end opened the door for the Bulldogs, and Pardeeville skip Kylee Barden took advantage. The Bulldogs had the top four rocks in the house, with plenty of guards protecting them. Portage fourth Kelly Zander was able to use the hammer stone to knock one of Pardeeville’s stones out of the house, but the Bulldogs were still able to score three to take a 5-2 lead.
Pardeeville got some big shots from all four players, including Hailie Gilbert at third, Stella Jisa at second and Danielle Willamson at lead, on its way to the big fifth end according to coach Amanda Seichter
“I think the key was that we were making some shots at the beginning to guard stuff up, get a couple on the house,” Seichter said. “Hailie Gilbert made some amazing shots. Kylee Barden made some shots with kind of an aggressive approach, but they did a nice job of executing.”
Portage, which was skipped by Anna Tamboli, who threw the third stones, and also included Aubrey Rietmann at second and McKenna Przybyl at lead, recovered in the very next end. The Warriors were sitting two when Zander used a takeout to knock one of Pardeeville’s stones out, giving Portage three and tying the score at 5.
“It was a good wake-up call for them when we were down three after five ends,” Portage coach Jim Shlimovitz said.
The rally gave Portage all the momentum it would need in the final two ends, as it started to put rocks in front of the house, which led to them stealing a pair of points in both the final two ends.
Shlimovitz gave credit to Zander, who throws the final stones for the Warriors.
“Kelly is a great draw, and that’s why we got her playing fourth,” Shlimovitz said. “She was a little off today in the first couple ends, but she came on. In that sixth end, she made two great shots.”
Portage used the hammer to score a pair in the opening end. Pardeeville almost held the Warriors to a single point, but after a measurement, it was determined the Portage’s second stone in the house was a hair closer to the button than Pardeeville’s top stone.
Pardeeville cut Portage’s lead in half with a single point in the second end. A takeout by Barden on the last stone was responsible for the point. Pardeeville’s stone almost rolled too far on the takeout, which would have gave Portage a point and a 3-0 lead, but it stopped just in time, making it 2-1 after two ends.
After the teams blanked the third end, Pardeeville pulled even with a single in the fourth. Pardeeville was sitting one when Zander’s takeout attempt on the final stone was off the mark, which tied the match at 2.
Shlimovitz said Pardeeville threw his team for a loop with the way it played.
“Pardeeville played very well and we weren’t used to them trying to hit, and hit, and hit. And when they did that, it’s a different game for us,” Shlimovitz said. “They hit the rocks instead of just drawing. They played more hits than draws and we haven’t seen that this year. And when they did that, we didn’t know what to do.”
Despite the loss, Seichter was more than pleased with the way her team played. Barden, a sophomore who is taking over the skip position following Ashton Osterhaus’ graduation, has proven she can lead the team.
“She does a lot of curing outside of high school. She is trying out with a competitive team for Nationals. She is curling in some adult leagues, so she’s pretty comfortable throwing rocks and is picking up strategy very well,” Seichter said. “We’re excited to see where she goes, because she’s only a sophomore, so we got her for a couple more years.”
Tuesday’s match didn’t count in the conference standings, as Southern Conference play won’t officially begin until after the Christmas break, but it will count towards seeding for the state tournament in February.
And while Portage, as the defending girls state champion, is one of the teams that should be in the mix to win a state championship, Seichter said her Bulldogs shouldn't be overlooked.
“I think we’re a very well-put together team,” Seichter said. “They get along very well. They communicate very well. Our goal is to be in the finals at state.”
Portage boys top Pardeeville
The Portage boys scored four points in the second end and held on from there, earning a 5-4 victory over Pardeeville at the Pardeeville Curling Club on Tuesday.
The Portage team, which was skipped by Braedan Scheibach, and also included Emmett Benck at third, Joe Brom at second and Noah Jahn at lead, would also score on in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.
The Pardeeville team, which was skipped by Kelby Crotty, and also included Nathan Brant at third, Alex Kuhn at second and Easton Achterberg at lead, would cut the deficit to 5-3 with a pair of points in the fifth end, and then made it 5-4 with a single in the seventh, but couldn’t get the equalizer.