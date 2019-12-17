PREP CURLING: Portage girls rally to beat Pardeeville, Portage boys also win

Portage, which was skipped by Anna Tamboli, who threw the third stones, and also included Aubrey Rietmann at second and McKenna Przybyl at lead, recovered in the very next end. The Warriors were sitting two when Zander used a takeout to knock one of Pardeeville’s stones out, giving Portage three and tying the score at 5.

“It was a good wake-up call for them when we were down three after five ends,” Portage coach Jim Shlimovitz said.

The rally gave Portage all the momentum it would need in the final two ends, as it started to put rocks in front of the house, which led to them stealing a pair of points in both the final two ends.

Shlimovitz gave credit to Zander, who throws the final stones for the Warriors.

“Kelly is a great draw, and that’s why we got her playing fourth,” Shlimovitz said. “She was a little off today in the first couple ends, but she came on. In that sixth end, she made two great shots.”

Portage used the hammer to score a pair in the opening end. Pardeeville almost held the Warriors to a single point, but after a measurement, it was determined the Portage’s second stone in the house was a hair closer to the button than Pardeeville’s top stone.

