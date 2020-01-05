PREP CURLING: Portage girls wins fourth straight Tietge Bonspiel title

The Portage girls curling team feels right at home at the Wausau Curling Club. After winning the state high school curling championship there last February, the Portage girls were a perfect 4-0 on their way to winning the Tietge High School Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday at the Wausau Curling Club.
It was the fourth year in a row, and the ninth time in the last 11 years, Portage has won the prestigious bonspiel, which is tabbed as the oldest high school bonspiel in the country.
The Portage team, which is skipped by Kelly Zander, and also includes Anna Tamboli, McKenna Przybyl and Aubrey Rietman, clinched the program’s fourth straight Tietge title with a 9-5 win over Stevens Point in the finals on Saturday. The championship game was tied at 4 after four ends, but the Warriors took control by scoring five in the sixth end to take a 9-4 lead.
Portage reached the finals with a 10-5 win over Marshfield’s second team in the opening round, followed by an 8-1 win over Stevens Point’s second team in the quarterfinals and then an 8-2 win over D.C. Everest in the semifinals.
Portage coach Jim Shlimovitz said his team made a small adjustment, which helped them hold their opponents to just eight points in the final three games.
“They played well all weekend. After that first game we changed how we played defensively,” Shlimovitz said. “We’re a good hitting team. If they put something in the house, we’re taking it out. We kept it wide open and it made a huge difference. When we did that, the girls said ‘wow, we can do this.’”
The Portage girls hope the Tietge victory will help them defend its state championship when they return to Wausau next month.
“We played very well, the best we played all year,” Shlimoivitz said. “We talked about the year being a process and the process is getting to where it needs to be. We’re not there yet. We got a lot left to do, but what we did this weekend was remarkable.”
Portage second girls team, which was skipped by Lauren Hein, and also included Meara Lehman, Abby Zellmer and Rubie Kohn, went winless in three games, but Shlimovitz said all three losses came right down to the final end.