PREP CURLING: Portage girls wins fourth straight Tietge Bonspiel title

The Portage girls curling team feels right at home at the Wausau Curling Club. After winning the state high school curling championship there last February, the Portage girls were a perfect 4-0 on their way to winning the Tietge High School Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday at the Wausau Curling Club.

It was the fourth year in a row, and the ninth time in the last 11 years, Portage has won the prestigious bonspiel, which is tabbed as the oldest high school bonspiel in the country.

The Portage team, which is skipped by Kelly Zander, and also includes Anna Tamboli, McKenna Przybyl and Aubrey Rietman, clinched the program’s fourth straight Tietge title with a 9-5 win over Stevens Point in the finals on Saturday. The championship game was tied at 4 after four ends, but the Warriors took control by scoring five in the sixth end to take a 9-4 lead.

Portage reached the finals with a 10-5 win over Marshfield’s second team in the opening round, followed by an 8-1 win over Stevens Point’s second team in the quarterfinals and then an 8-2 win over D.C. Everest in the semifinals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage coach Jim Shlimovitz said his team made a small adjustment, which helped them hold their opponents to just eight points in the final three games.