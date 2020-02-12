PREP CURLING: Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette teams gunning for state championships this weekend

Two new champions will be crowned this weekend when high school curling teams from all over Wisconsin gather at the Wausau Curling Club to compete in the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The area will be well represented at the event, as Portage, Pardeeville and Poynette all have teams that among the top seeds at the event who will be gunning to win a state championship.

The championship includes 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams who are divided up into four pools of four teams. Each team will face the other three teams in their pool with the top team in each pool advancing to the semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Then each semifinal winner will advance to the finals to play for a state championship.

Here is a closer look how Portage, Pardeeville and Poynette boys and girls teams stack up heading into the state championships:

Portage girls

Portage’s top girls team enters the event as the No. 1 overall seed, meaning it will have the easiest road to Saturday’s semifinals. The team, which is skipped by junior Anna Tamboli, who throws third stones, won the prestigious Tietge Bonspiel in Wausau in early January, and also won the Southern Conference Championship.