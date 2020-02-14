PREP CURLING: Portage teams start strong at state championships in Wausau

It was a good first day at the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships for the Portage curling teams on Friday in Wausau, as both the Portage top boys and top girls teams won their first two draws to put themselves in position to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The top Portage boys team, which is skipped by junior Braeden Scheibach, and also includes juniors Joe Charles and Nick Straka and sophomore Emmett Benck, opened with a 13-2 win over a Lodi, and followed it up with an 8-5 win over La Crosse Logan. The Scheibach team will finish pool play on Saturday morning with a game against Stevens Point.

Portage’s No. 2 boys team was also perfect on Friday. The team, which is skipped by junior Levi Wood, and also includes juniors Joe Brom and Noah Jahn, and freshman Brett Johnson, started the day with a 9-4 win over Pardeeville. The Wood rink then moved to 2-0 with a 9-5 win over Wausau East’s second team. The Wood team can qualify for the semifinals with a win over Poynette on Saturday morning.

