PREP CURLING: Portage teams start strong at state championships in Wausau

It was a good first day at the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships for the Portage curling teams on Friday in Wausau, as both the Portage top boys and top girls teams won their first two draws to put themselves in position to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
The top Portage boys team, which is skipped by junior Braeden Scheibach, and also includes juniors Joe Charles and Nick Straka and sophomore Emmett Benck, opened with a 13-2 win over a Lodi, and followed it up with an 8-5 win over La Crosse Logan. The Scheibach team will finish pool play on Saturday morning with a game against Stevens Point.
Portage’s No. 2 boys team was also perfect on Friday. The team, which is skipped by junior Levi Wood, and also includes juniors Joe Brom and Noah Jahn, and freshman Brett Johnson, started the day with a 9-4 win over Pardeeville. The Wood rink then moved to 2-0 with a 9-5 win over Wausau East’s second team. The Wood team can qualify for the semifinals with a win over Poynette on Saturday morning.
Portages’ top girls team, which is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, cruised to a pair of victories on Saturday. The team, which is skipped by junior Anna Tamboli, and also includes seniors Kelly Zander and McKenna Przybyl, along with junior Aubrey Rietmann, was an 18-0 winner over Kimberly to start the day. The Tamboli rink then beat Mosinee, 11-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Portage’s second girls team, which is skipped by sophomore Lauren Hein, was the one Portage team that didn’t get a win on Friday. The team, which also includes juniors Abby Zellmer and Rubie Kohn, along with freshman Meara Lehman, lost 9-8 to Wausau West in nine ends on Friday morning. Then in the afternoon, the Hein rink lost to Stevens Point, 9-6.
The Pardeeville girls team, which is skipped by sophomore Kylee Barden and also includes seniors Stella Jisa and Danielle Williamson, along with junior Hailie Gilbert and sophomore Maddy Anderson, split its two draws on Friday. The lady Bulldogs opened with a 12-7 loss the second Marshfield team before bouncing back with a 6-3 win over Poynette’s second team.
The Pardeeville boys team, which is skipped by freshman Kelby Crotty, and also includes senior Easton Achterberg, sophomores Nathan Brant and Alex Kuhn and freshman Levi Johansen, went 0-2 on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 9-4 to Portage’s second team before losing 4-1 to Poynette. In the loss to Poynette, who is the No. 1 overall boys seed, Pardeeville led 1-0 before Poynette scored four in the seventh end.