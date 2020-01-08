PREP CURLING: Salute to the Decade fundraiser is Jan. 15 at Portage Curling Club

The Portage High School boys and girls curling teams are hosting a Salute to the Decade fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Portage Curling Club, located at 107 W. Albert Street in Portage.

The event will include a spaghetti dinner, raffle items and a silent auction. Many USA Curling memorabilia will be included in the auction. All the state championship and Tietge Bonspiel trophies won by the Portage boys and girls curling teams over the past 10 years will also be on display.