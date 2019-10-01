For the third year in a row, the Wisconsin Dells High School equestrian team has won a regional championship.
The team won the regional competition held in Oshkosh over the weekend, finishing with 565 points, beating runner-up Ripon by 20 points. The Wisconsin Dells team was also voted as the winner of the sportsmanship award for the second year in a row.
With the regional victory, the Wisconsin Dells team advances to the state competition, which will be held at the Aliant Energy Center in Madison at the end of October. In past seasons, Wisconsin Dells has won the state championship in 2017, and was the state reserve champion in 2018.
Members of the Wisconsin Dells team are; seniors Lauren Prellwitz and Brice Henry, junior Morganne Slaght and sophomore Corrin Henry.
