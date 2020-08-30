PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: New leaders looking to keep Portage on the rise

The Portage girls swim team is no stranger to smaller numbers, fielding 14 or fewer swimmers each of the last three seasons.
The Warriors will again have a tight core in 2020, with just seven girls and key some key losses due to graduation. However, coach Tammy Tollefson is confident the group can continue the program's ascent, starting Tuesday with its season-opening meet against Beaver Dam.
“It’s such a level of commitment to the work ethic, with the ones that have been here, that the new girls have gone along with everything,” Tollefson said. “It’s so wonderful, and even ones that maybe had a tendency to step out a little more often, aren’t doing that this year, so there’s some increased maturity.”
Some of that increased maturity was fostered thanks to the help of Brooklyn Miller and Leigha Andraschko, who graduated last spring. Miller, arguably the most influential swimmer in program history, behind three trips to the state meet, and Andraschko, were varsity stalwarts their four years with the Warriors.
Portage, which also bids adieu to Camry Humke and Allie Poches, with the latter opting not to go out this season, benefited from the leadership of Miller and Andraschko. The pair’s groundwork has shown through so far this season behind seniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson, and junior Natalie Weidner.
“I think the first thing is that you’re always going to miss your seniors who leave; it’s always tough, because we’re a swim family,” Tollefson said. “But I’m so impressed with what Natalie, Rubie and Madi have brought to the table for leadership.”
After a breakout freshman season, Weidner was one of the Warriors top swimmers last season, including tallying a 15th place finish in the 200-yard individual medley at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional. She’s built on that this year, while becoming one of Portage’s most vocal leaders.
“She’s grown so much as a young person and young swimmer,” Tollefson said. “I tease her that there was a personality switch at the end of her freshman year, but she really is a leader on this team. You hear her all the time shouting out what’s going on.”
Kohn has also emerged as a vocal leader and will take on an even larger role this season, as well as Routson. Tollefson said Kohn has been open to swimming and “willing to sign up for what she needs to do,” and Routson will likely contribute in mostly freestyle events.
The group has also had a positive impact outside of the pool, helping to deeper foster the Warriors’ team chemistry.
“As far as the team goes, they were talking during the summer and have come up with different ideas to kind of bond quickly as a team, make things fun as a team and make sure everyone is working hard as a team,” Tollefson said. “I’ve been impressed with everything they’ve approached me on and everything I’ve asked of them, and we are asking some different things.”
Along with the leadership trio, Portage returns juniors Trinity Muente and Paige Edwards. While this is her third season with the Warriors, Muente had been mostly hampered by injuries her first two years. Even though she has missed some practices, Tollefson has been impressed with Muente so far.
“She’s limited in what we can (have her) swim, but the focus and strength is so much better, I’m hoping we can take advantage of that and she can have a healthy season,” Tollefson said.
Edwards is entering her second year with the Warriors after joining midway through last season. Like Muente, she’s limited in her strokes, but Tollefson applauded Edwards for her increased knowledge and swimming capacity, as well as her ability to keep the team laughing.
Coupled with the returnees, Portage brings on two freshmen in Addison Fahey and Lillianna Jones. Fahey has plenty of experience swimming, having spent a number of years as part of the Portage's youth swim team. That previous experience, including a powerful start, has created a strong base for Tollefson to work with.
“We have several things to work on with technique, but she’s been very receptive to it, and also building endurance, which is a big one, and being challenged with more swims,” Tollefson said.
Tollefson also has a lot to work with in Jones. Despite less experience, Tollefson said Jones has displayed plenty of speed during the team’s dry-land workouts. The coach has also been impressed with Jones' focus in practice.
“You’re always nervous losing someone new to competitive swimming right away, but she’s right in with the group and we’re glad to have both of our freshmen,” Tollefson said..
While the team’s diminutive depth will hinder them in dual meets this season, there have been some silver linings. Even under the COVID-19 safety protocols, unlike most teams, the Warriors have been able to fully practice together. Tollefson, who also coaches for the DeForest Aquatic Club, was prepared should the team had needed to stagger workouts, and has been impressed with the team conforming.
“The girls have been great, and the biggest thing has been just not forgetting, and saying, ‘Your mask has to be at the end there,’” she said. “They go and get it when they forget, help each other out and there’s no sharing of water bottles.”
The pandemic has also forced the Warriors to view things through a different light and revisit their team and individual goals given that the Badger Conference isn’t holding any league meets this season. Due to the shortened season, Tollefson said the Warriors have sped up their traditional timeline, but the focus has remained the same.
“I said to them at the start (of the season), and I keep saying, ‘We are running the season like we’re going to state,’” she said. “I don’t think there’s any other way to do it, and I don’t know what the odds of that happening are; they’re probably not particularly high, but we have to run our program like that’s where we’re going.”
“They know that and it’s not just been me saying it. They’ve been the ones saying ‘Yeah, we’re going to focus on this first. We’re going to focus on that next.’ I don’t want them to be afraid of expressing them, I don’t want them to be afraid of going after them, and we can only do what we have the time for this season.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!