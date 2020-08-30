PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: New leaders looking to keep Portage on the rise

“You’re always nervous losing someone new to competitive swimming right away, but she’s right in with the group and we’re glad to have both of our freshmen,” Tollefson said..

While the team’s diminutive depth will hinder them in dual meets this season, there have been some silver linings. Even under the COVID-19 safety protocols, unlike most teams, the Warriors have been able to fully practice together. Tollefson, who also coaches for the DeForest Aquatic Club, was prepared should the team had needed to stagger workouts, and has been impressed with the team conforming.

“The girls have been great, and the biggest thing has been just not forgetting, and saying, ‘Your mask has to be at the end there,’” she said. “They go and get it when they forget, help each other out and there’s no sharing of water bottles.”

The pandemic has also forced the Warriors to view things through a different light and revisit their team and individual goals given that the Badger Conference isn’t holding any league meets this season. Due to the shortened season, Tollefson said the Warriors have sped up their traditional timeline, but the focus has remained the same.