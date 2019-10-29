The Wisconsin Dells equestrian team competed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (WIHA) state competition in Madison over the weekend and returned home as the Division C grand champion.
The Wisconsin Dells team, which includes; Morganne Slaght, Lauren Prellwitz, Brice Henry and Corrin Henry, competed against 13 other teams in Division C at the three-day event. The four Wisconsin Dells riders competed as individuals in 24 classes and combined their points for a team score of 117. That total easily beat out the teams from Ripon and Jefferson, who finished tied for second with 88 points.
This is the second time in three years Wisconsin Dells has won a state championship, with the other coming in 2017. In 2018, Wisconsin Dells finished as the state reserve champion in its division.
Wisconsin Dells was also awarded the event’s Sportsmanship Award for the third year in a row.
Brice Henry and Prellwitz are the two seniors on the Wisconsin Dells team, and the state championship marks the end of their youth riding careers. Henry plans on attending UW-River Falls next year, while studying equine and agricultural engineering. Prellwitz, who received a WIHA scholarship over the weekend, plans on attending Williams Woods University in Fulton, Missouri and studying equine and accounting.
