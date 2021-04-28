PREP ROUND-UP: Big day for Central Wis. Christian baseball program; Columbus' Oppor twirls no-hitter, belts 3-run homer

It was an eventful opening day of the prep baseball season on Tuesday.
Historic, too.
With a 4-1 win over host Oakfield in game two of a doubleheader, the Central Wisconsin Christian prep baseball team recorded the first victory in program history.
And 45 miles or so down the road in Columbus, Christian Oppor twirled a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Cardinals to a 12-1 victory over Capitol North Conference rival Lake Mills.
“It was very special,” Columbus Tim Stormer said. “To be able to coach a kid to throw a no hitter is some rare territory right there. I did talk to him after the game. I told him I was very proud of him and the biggest reason I was proud of him was how he handled himself. He’s really grown up. He’s a really nice kid. He handled the situation well. His demeanor on the mound was outstanding.”
In the victory over Oakfield, senior Riley Westra got credited with the victory. He allowed one run through three innings, keeping the Oaks in check thanks in large part to an inning-ending double play turned by Maxwell Vander Werff and Brody Buteyn to get out of a bases loaded jam in the third.
Matt Palmer pitched the final two innings for the save and also was 2-for-3 with a run scored at the plate.
CWC, which in year one of having a varsity baseball program, suffered an 8-2 loss in game one of the doubleheader. The Crusaders were led by Westra (2-for-2 with a stolen base) and Baylee Schaalma (2-for-3 with a stolen base) at the plate and Buteyn (four runs allowed through five innings) on the mound.
For Oppor in the victory over Lake Mills, just about everything was working except for a brief lapse in control in the third inning.
“This was all part of the game, they tried messing with him a little bit,” Stormer said. “They were really slow getting into the box. They were trying to take pitches to get his pitch count up, but it didn’t work. He just kept pounding the strike zone.
“By the fifth inning, he only threw 74 pitches. He was pounding the zone. He throws hard and he was throwing his curve ball for strikes. He had them off-balance. They just couldn’t catch up with him.”
In that frame, he issued a leadoff walk to Caden Belling, who then moved up 90 feet on a groundout and made it to third base on a passed ball.
Then on a swinging strike to even the count at 1-1 on Charlie Schuenke, a passed ball allowed Belling to score to get the L-Cats on the board and make it 5-1.
That would be it as far is trouble on the night for Oppor, who struck out 11 and issued only two free passes.
He also went 1-for-2 with a run, three RBIs and two walks at the plate. Fittingly, the one hit was a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the game by virtue of the 10-run mercy rule.
AJ Uttech and Trace Kirchberg scored on the homer, and they also had big days at the plate; Uttech was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Kirchberg was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.
"We know going into the season we had Christian Oppor and Trace Kirchberg who were two really good pitchers," Stormer said. "And nobody really knows a lot about Christian because he’s never pitched for us before. He’s a junior and obviously he didn’t get his sophomore year. He’s went through a lot of the training at GRB. He’s really matured as a kid and we were really excited for this game last night. Just be able to watch him as a head coach and his demeanor on the mound and how he handled the whole game and the situation he was in was really exciting."
Also with big days at the plate for Columbus were James Mobry IV (1-for-3 with three runs), Brady Link (2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI), Jaymeson Sullivan (1-for-3 with a double and a run) and Jefferson Mobry (1-for-3 with three RBIs).
Husty/Dodgeland softball wins big
Rio got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening half-inning on an RBI walk.
But Kira Schall evened the score in the bottom half with an RBI single and Hustisford/Dodgeland would break the game open with five more runs in the inning for a 6-1 advantage en route to a 17-2 win.
Schall finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, two triples and six RBIs.
Morgan Kehl was 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs.
Mya Schreier and Ally Roberts had two RBIs apiece and Abby Petges was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.