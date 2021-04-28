PREP ROUND-UP: Big day for Central Wis. Christian baseball program; Columbus' Oppor twirls no-hitter, belts 3-run homer

For Oppor in the victory over Lake Mills, just about everything was working except for a brief lapse in control in the third inning.

“This was all part of the game, they tried messing with him a little bit,” Stormer said. “They were really slow getting into the box. They were trying to take pitches to get his pitch count up, but it didn’t work. He just kept pounding the strike zone.

“By the fifth inning, he only threw 74 pitches. He was pounding the zone. He throws hard and he was throwing his curve ball for strikes. He had them off-balance. They just couldn’t catch up with him.”

In that frame, he issued a leadoff walk to Caden Belling, who then moved up 90 feet on a groundout and made it to third base on a passed ball.

Then on a swinging strike to even the count at 1-1 on Charlie Schuenke, a passed ball allowed Belling to score to get the L-Cats on the board and make it 5-1.

That would be it as far is trouble on the night for Oppor, who struck out 11 and issued only two free passes.

He also went 1-for-2 with a run, three RBIs and two walks at the plate. Fittingly, the one hit was a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the game by virtue of the 10-run mercy rule.