PREP ROUND-UP: Good showing for Beaver Dam boys golf Saturday; BD softball wins on walkoff; Mayville, Waupun softball win; Mayville baseball victorious

Beaver Dam's boys golf team didn't win Saturday at the Arrowhead Invite. The Golden Beavers weren't anywhere near the top of the standings, in fact.
But it was a loaded field, on a difficult course — Erin Hills, the site of the 2017 U.S. Open — and the results were exceptional nonetheless.
Ben Nortman shot a 21-over-par 93 and the Golden Beavers finished with a team score of 390 to take 32nd among the 35 teams competing.
"Best round of the year for us at the toughest course of the year," Beaver Dam coach Chris Smith said. "So we're getting better."
Brody Stofflet carded a 96 and Wyatt Straeske had a 97 to follow close behind and Logan Heim rounded out the Golden Beavers' counting scores with a 104.
Halfman has what it takes
Gracie Halfman hit a walkoff RBI single on a 1-1 count in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap off an unlikely late rally for the Beaver Dam girls softball team, giving the Golden Beavers a 4-3, extra-innings victory over Appleton West on Saturday at Beaver Dam High School.
Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Riley Schwartz hit a one-out, two-run single to make it 3-2 and the Golden Beavers then forced extra innings on Gabrielle Fakes' two-out RBI single that plated Schwartz.
Fakes was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Schwartz was 1-for-4 with the two RBIs and Halfman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Audriana Edwards struck out 10 over 6 innings of work but did walk eight. Only one of the three runs she allowed was earned.
Fakes went three innings to get the victory, recording eight of the nine outs on Ks while walking just one and allowing two hits.
Cardinals don't crumble
Jimmy Held had just hit a batter to plate the game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning but Mayville's prep baseball had the answer.
Cole Legas laced a one-out RBI single to give the Cardinals a lead again and Andrew Thom drew a two-out RBI walk to tack on an insurance run as Mayville claimed a 3-1, Flyway Conference victory on Saturday at Fireman's Park in Mayville.
Rockets grounded by Mayville
Brianne Baird went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lead the softball team at the plate but it wasn't nearly enough as the Cardinals claimed an 11-1, non-conference win Saturday at Ziegler Park in Mayville.
Kendall Pliner belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to lead Mayville's big day at the dish.
Waupun has no trouble with West Salem
The Warriors belted three homers — a two-run shot by Lexi Gerritson in the third inning, a three-run shot by clean-up hitter Hailey Huenink in the fourth and a solo shot by Mckenna Cunningham in the sixth — to account for more than half of their runs in an 11-1, non-conference victory on Saturday at Jerry Medema Fields in Waupun.
Huenink finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Cunningham was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Gerritsen was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Delaney Stelsel went the distance in the circle, walking one, striking out five and scattering seven hits while allowing just the one earned run.