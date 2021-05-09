PREP ROUND-UP: Good showing for Beaver Dam boys golf Saturday; BD softball wins on walkoff; Mayville, Waupun softball win; Mayville baseball victorious

Fakes was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Schwartz was 1-for-4 with the two RBIs and Halfman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Audriana Edwards struck out 10 over 6 innings of work but did walk eight. Only one of the three runs she allowed was earned.

Fakes went three innings to get the victory, recording eight of the nine outs on Ks while walking just one and allowing two hits.

Cardinals don't crumble

Jimmy Held had just hit a batter to plate the game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning but Mayville's prep baseball had the answer.

Cole Legas laced a one-out RBI single to give the Cardinals a lead again and Andrew Thom drew a two-out RBI walk to tack on an insurance run as Mayville claimed a 3-1, Flyway Conference victory on Saturday at Fireman's Park in Mayville.

Rockets grounded by Mayville

Brianne Baird went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lead the softball team at the plate but it wasn't nearly enough as the Cardinals claimed an 11-1, non-conference win Saturday at Ziegler Park in Mayville.

Kendall Pliner belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to lead Mayville's big day at the dish.