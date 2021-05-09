PREP ROUND-UP: Good showing for Beaver Dam boys golf Saturday; Mayville, Waupun softball win; Mayville baseball victorious

Beaver Dam's boys golf team didn't win Saturday at the Arrowhead Invite. The Golden Beavers weren't anywhere near the top of the standings, in fact.

But it was a loaded field, on a difficult course — Erin Hills, the site of the 2017 U.S. Open — and the results were exceptional nonetheless.

Ben Nortman shot a 21-over-par 93 and the Golden Beavers finished with a team score of 390 to take 32nd among the 35 teams competing.

"Best round of the year for us at the toughest course of the year," Beaver Dam coach Chris Smith said. "So we're getting better."

Brody Stofflet carded a 96 and Wyatt Straeske had a 97 to follow close behind and Logan Heim rounded out the Golden Beavers' counting scores with a 104.

Cardinals don't crumble

Jimmy Held had just hit a batter to plate the game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning but Mayville's prep baseball had the answer.

Cole Legas laced a one-out RBI single to give the Cardinals a lead again and Andrew Thom drew a two-out RBI walk to tack on an insurance run as Mayville claimed a 3-1, Flyway Conference victory on Saturday at Fireman's Park in Mayville.

Rockets grounded by Mayville