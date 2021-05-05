PREP ROUND-UP: H/D, Wayland soccer win big, CWC baseball and Waupun softball win

Members of the Hustisford/Dodgeland prep girls soccer team got their feet rolling in Tuesday’s non-conference game against the Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletics team.
H/D’s Brielle Blome had a hat trick to lead her team to a 10-0 victory over the Saints.
“Since this was the first game in almost two years and we have a very young team with only five players available tonight who had any high school soccer experience I was extremely happy with the excellent effort and teamwork we played with,” H/D coach Otto Hopfinger said.
Both Tristin Bischoff and Riley Becker finished with a goal and two assists for H/D.
H/D freshman Ally Feilbach also had herself a day during her first varsity action – scoring a goal and assisting on two more. Teammates Madee Peplinski, Rena Harvey and Natasha Kutz all scored as well. Latticia Snyder finished with a pair of assists.
H/D outshot the Saints 31-0.
“Defense was rock solid and everyone contributed and played extremely well,” Hopfinger said. “Hopefully, we can continue this success in our first Flyway Conference game on at North Fondy on Thursday.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Wayland spanked Lomira
The Big Red crushed the Lions, 11-1, in a Flyway Conference game on Tuesday.
“Lomira was down a player for most of the game and I have to hand it to their team for playing hard until the end,” Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth said. “I was happy to see our team get some goals (and) get a lot of players some playing time.
“This Wayland team has a lot of potential and I hope they can stay motivated for the rest of our condensed season, because not all games will have an advantage like that.”
Wayland’s Naomi Mwai had five goals on the day.
Killingsworth said the Big Red never went more than 10 minutes without scoring a goal after Saniah Wright started things off when she in the nine minute. She finished with a hat trick for the Big Red.
Wayland’s Keyla Gallegos, Claudia Loppnow and Milly Barudin each scored a goal as well.
Wayland will continue to get some more Flyway action when its next game will be at Winnebago Lutheran on Thursday before traveling to Omro on Friday.
Columbus ties with Wisconsin Heights
The Cardinals and the Vanguards got their 2021 spring seasons underway with a scoreless tie, in Tuesday’s Capitol Conference game.
Columbus goalie Kayla Hunt finished with nine saves.
The Cardinals will look to get on the winning side of things when they host Sugar River in a Capitol Conference game next Tuesday.
BASEBALL
CWC records first league win
The Crusaders got past Pardeeville in an 8-4 Trailways North Conference victory on Tuesday.
Pitcher Brody Buteyn allowed two runs in the first, but battled back to pitch two scoreless innings and kept the Crusaders within reach, trailing 2-1 after three.
The bats for the Crusaders came alive in the six inning, scoring five runs to take an 8-3 lead over the Bulldogs. Baylee Schaalma went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate while both Buteyn and Kaden Swaan had a couple hits apiece. Riley Westra had a triple and was intentionally walked three times while scoring three times.
CWC will host the conference favorite, Markesan, on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Waupun smacks Campbellsport
The Warriors scattered 15 hits as the bombarded the Cougars, 8-2, in an East Central Conference game, to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Waupun’s Hailey Huenink went 4-for-5 with six RBIs at the plate while teammate Kayla Rote was 3-for-4. Waupun’s McKenna Cunningham, Lexi Leahman and Delaney Stelsel each had two hits.
Heunink had two homers and a triple, while teammate Meknya Potratraz had a home run for the Warriors.
Stelsel got the start in the circle, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of four hits and a walk.
Waupun will host Berlin in an ECC game on Thursday.
Randolph loses to Oakfield
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season as the Oaks took a 6-1 Trailways North Conference victory on Tuesday.
Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda had an RBI triple, and Brianne Baird went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate.
Randolph’s next game will be against the Oaks at home on Thursday.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.