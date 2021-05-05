PREP ROUND-UP: H/D, Wayland soccer win big, CWC baseball and Waupun softball win

The Big Red crushed the Lions, 11-1, in a Flyway Conference game on Tuesday.

“Lomira was down a player for most of the game and I have to hand it to their team for playing hard until the end,” Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth said. “I was happy to see our team get some goals (and) get a lot of players some playing time.

“This Wayland team has a lot of potential and I hope they can stay motivated for the rest of our condensed season, because not all games will have an advantage like that.”

Wayland’s Naomi Mwai had five goals on the day.

Killingsworth said the Big Red never went more than 10 minutes without scoring a goal after Saniah Wright started things off when she in the nine minute. She finished with a hat trick for the Big Red.

Wayland’s Keyla Gallegos, Claudia Loppnow and Milly Barudin each scored a goal as well.

Wayland will continue to get some more Flyway action when its next game will be at Winnebago Lutheran on Thursday before traveling to Omro on Friday.

Columbus ties with Wisconsin Heights

The Cardinals and the Vanguards got their 2021 spring seasons underway with a scoreless tie, in Tuesday’s Capitol Conference game.