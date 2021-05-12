PREP ROUND-UP: Husty/Dodgeland girls soccer takes control in 2nd half to beat Omro; Beaver Dam softball wallops Baraboo

The first half was even. The second half wasn’t.
And the advantage over the final 45 minutes belonged to Hustisford/Dodgeland as the United scored twice to break a 2-all tie and win 4-2 over host Omro in Flyway Conference prep girls soccer action onTuesday night.
Riley Becker scored both of H/D’s first half goals, opening the game with an unassisted tally after stealing the ball from the defense and finding the net from the top of the 18-yard box with 2 minutes, 54 seconds gone by.
She struck again at the 6:42 mark, this time on an assist from Latticia Snyder, who found Becker with a cross and then watched as Becker connected with a high shot over the keeper from 25 yards out.
Omro (1-2, 0-2 Flyway) would even things up at 2 but H/D (3-0, 2-0) didn’t waste much time breaking the tie in the second half.
Defender Rena Harvey passed the ball ahead to Tristan Bischoff, who dribbled ahead and then sent the ball up to Rylie Collien who would strike from 18 yards out to make it 3-2 in the 51st minute.
H/D would tack on an insurance goal in the 82nd minute when Bischoff took a free kick from 30 yards out and Maddee Peplinski made a run on the ball and was able to get off a one-touch shot from deep in the box to make it 4-2.
Jadyn Hunkosky had five saves to help the United keep Omro in check enough for the victory.
“We came out playing as well as we have all year,” H/D coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Riley Becker was on fire tonight stealing the ball twice from the defense and giving us a two-goal lead early in the match. We had a number of other opportunities to build the lead but when Omro did penetrate our defense they were able to tie the game up on a couple of great shots before halftime.
“We came out in the second half and really played well. The defense only allowed three shots in the second half and the offense dominated play for rest of the way. Rylie hit a laser that was not going to be stopped and then when Madee punched in the great free kick from Tristin we could finally relax and enjoy the win. We had a couple of key minor injuries in the second half to our starters so everyone had to step up and contribute to this win.”
The United head to Wayland for another Flyway Conference tilt on Friday afternoon.
Power, pitching lifts Beaver Dam by Baraboo
The Baraboo softball team was shut out for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 10-0 home loss to Beaver Dam.
The Thunderbirds had seven hits, but couldn’t string enough together against Beaver Dam pitchers Gabby Fakes and Audriana Edwards. Fakes got the start, striking out seven and allowing seven hits in five innings of work before giving way to Edwards, who didn’t allow a hit in two innings.
Emma Crary and Caroline Lewison each stepped in the circle for the T-Birds. Crary had eight strikeouts while allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Lewison allowed two hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Madee Strampe and Paige Lewison each went 2-for-3 for the T-Birds, while Crary doubled.
Beaver Dam (6-1, 4-1 Badger North) hit a pair of home runs in the win. Carlee Lapen went 1-for-3 with a third-inning grand slam that opened the scoring. Gracie Halfman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, while Fakes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Riley Czarnecki went 2-for-5 and Liv DiStefano went 2-for-3 as the Golden Beavers finished with 11 hits.
The T-Birds (5-2, 3-2) were coming off a 2-1 win at Tomah on Monday. They averaged 12.2 runs per game through five games before being held to 1.0 in their last two.