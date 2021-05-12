PREP ROUND-UP: Husty/Dodgeland girls soccer takes control in 2nd half to beat Omro; Beaver Dam softball wallops Baraboo

Jadyn Hunkosky had five saves to help the United keep Omro in check enough for the victory.

“We came out playing as well as we have all year,” H/D coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Riley Becker was on fire tonight stealing the ball twice from the defense and giving us a two-goal lead early in the match. We had a number of other opportunities to build the lead but when Omro did penetrate our defense they were able to tie the game up on a couple of great shots before halftime.

“We came out in the second half and really played well. The defense only allowed three shots in the second half and the offense dominated play for rest of the way. Rylie hit a laser that was not going to be stopped and then when Madee punched in the great free kick from Tristin we could finally relax and enjoy the win. We had a couple of key minor injuries in the second half to our starters so everyone had to step up and contribute to this win.”

The United head to Wayland for another Flyway Conference tilt on Friday afternoon.

Power, pitching lifts Beaver Dam by Baraboo

The Baraboo softball team was shut out for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 10-0 home loss to Beaver Dam.