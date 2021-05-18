PREP ROUND-UP: Randolph softball gets big win, Markesan baseball suffers first loss

Monday’s non-conference game against Saint Mary’s Catholic was relieving for the Randolph prep softball team.

Tied at 10 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Randolph’s Josie Spors led off with a triple. That was followed with an RBI single by Macy Kohlbeck to left center to help the Rockets win 11-10.

Spors went 2-for-4 with a triple while Kohlbeck went 2-for-3 at the plate. Jorey Buwalda went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Brianne Baird was 2-for-4 with a double while Reagan Drews was a perfect 3-for-3 and a triple.

The Rockets will travel to Princeton/Green Lake today at 5 p.m for a Trailways North Conference game.

BASEBALL

Markesan suffers first loss of season

After suffering a one-run deficit after the first inning, the Hornets were playing catchup for the rest of the game against the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Monday, eventually losing 5-3.

The Ledgers’ Casey Bartelt reached off an error right fielder Jaden Walker, which allowed Luke Flitler to score to raise the Ledgers’ lead to 3-1.