PREP ROUND-UP: Randolph softball gets big win, Markesan baseball suffers first loss

Monday’s non-conference game against Saint Mary’s Catholic was relieving for the Randolph prep softball team.
Tied at 10 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Randolph’s Josie Spors led off with a triple. That was followed with an RBI single by Macy Kohlbeck to left center to help the Rockets win 11-10.
Spors went 2-for-4 with a triple while Kohlbeck went 2-for-3 at the plate. Jorey Buwalda went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Brianne Baird was 2-for-4 with a double while Reagan Drews was a perfect 3-for-3 and a triple.
The Rockets will travel to Princeton/Green Lake today at 5 p.m for a Trailways North Conference game.
BASEBALL
Markesan suffers first loss of season
After suffering a one-run deficit after the first inning, the Hornets were playing catchup for the rest of the game against the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Monday, eventually losing 5-3.
The Ledgers’ Casey Bartelt reached off an error right fielder Jaden Walker, which allowed Luke Flitler to score to raise the Ledgers’ lead to 3-1.
Markesan’s Gavin Gilbertson batted in a run off a fielder’s choice to shortstop to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third inning.
The Hornets would eventually tie the game at 3 with two outs and the bases loaded. Bryce Leedle was walked to tie the game.
Markesan committed two errors in the bottom of the fifth inning that allowed the Ledgers to score two runs to take the 5-3 lead.
Markesan’s Sage Stellmacher, Chayse Osterhaus and Gilbertson each had two hits. Osterhaus also had a double.
Gilbertson pitched two innings with four strikeouts while giving up three runs off two hits and three walks. Osterhaus pitched four innings with six strikeouts while giving up two runs (one earned) off two hits and two walks.