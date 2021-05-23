PREP ROUNDUP: BD softball, Markesan baseball, Waupun baseball/softball close week with big wins

Jorey Buwalda, Presley Buwalda and Cassandra Alsum each had two hits for Randolph.

BASEBALL

Waupun ends with two wins over Winneconne

The Warriors swept an East Central Conference doubleheader over the Wolves on Saturday, grinding out a pair of wins, 3-2 and 7-5.

Waupun’s Trent Ferris went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game, while pitcher Noah Gerritson went six innings with 10 strikeouts while giving up two runs (one earned) off four hits and six walks. Carson Bresser relieved Gerritson in the seventh and finished with a strikeout and a walk to close out the one-run victory.

Gerritson helped lead the way at the plate in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bresser pitched four innings with five strikeouts while giving up five runs (four earned) off three walks and seven hits. Mason Holz relieved Bresser and finished with two strikeouts and gave up three hits to hold off Winneconne.

Columbus rallies past St. Mary’s Springs

Trailing 5-0 heading into the fourth inning, the Cardinals scored twice in the fourth and exploded for six in the fifth to edge past the Ledgers, 8-5, in a non-conference game at Fireman's Park on Saturday.