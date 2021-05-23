PREP ROUNDUP: BD softball, Markesan baseball, Waupun baseball/softball close week with big wins

The Beaver Dam prep softball team kept on its red hot pace, sweeping a Badger North Conference doubleheader against Waunakee on Saturday, 7-1 and 11-1.
Freshman Gabby Fakes struck out 16 and allowed just a home run and a walk in the complete game victory in the opener.
After playing to a 1-1 tie through four innings, Gracie Halfman gave the lead Golden Beavers the lead for good in the with an RBI double for a 2-1 advantage. The hit sparked a three-run frame and Beaver Dam added three more in the top of the sixth to put things out of reach.
Halfman and Carlee Lapen each went 2-for-3, while Liv DiStefano had a pair of RBIs.
In the second game, the Golden Beavers took it to the Warriors, scoring five runs in the first and three more in the second for a quick 8-1 lead and rolled to a mercy rule victory. Audriana Edwards went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, thanks in part to three-run and two-run home runs.
Lapen and Haley Allen each had two-run home runs, while Fakes and Riley Czarnecki both went 2-for-3, with the latter adding a double.
Edwards went the distance in the circle, fanning nine while allowing one run on two hits and three walks.
SOFTBALL
Early morning victory
Waupun made the most of a pair of errors in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday as a pair of Laconia miscues allowed the Warriors to walk off with a 2-1 win in a non-conference tilt.
After the Spartans tied things at 1- in the top of the seventh on an Addison Mauer RBI single, Waupun's MaKenya Potratz reached on an error with an out in the bottom of the seventh. Julia Loomans then singled to put runners on first and second, before Alison Batzler reached on an error, allowing Potratz to trot home for the walk-off win.
Maurer went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Spartans and she also got the complete game loss, giving up one earned run off five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Delaney Stelsel got the complete game win for the Warriors, notching five strikeouts while giving up one run off six hits and five walks. Loomans paced the Waupun offense going 2-for-3.
Randolph takes two at Markesan
The Rockets defeated the Hornets 14-2 in game 1 and followed it up by edging out a tough 9-8 victory in the second game of a Trailways North Conference doubleheader.
Randolph’s Olivia Nieman went 2-for-2 at the plate in the first game., while Jorey Buwalda and Brianne Baired each homered to cap off the mercy rule victory.
Jorey Buwalda, Presley Buwalda and Cassandra Alsum each had two hits for Randolph.
BASEBALL
Waupun ends with two wins over Winneconne
The Warriors swept an East Central Conference doubleheader over the Wolves on Saturday, grinding out a pair of wins, 3-2 and 7-5.
Waupun’s Trent Ferris went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game, while pitcher Noah Gerritson went six innings with 10 strikeouts while giving up two runs (one earned) off four hits and six walks. Carson Bresser relieved Gerritson in the seventh and finished with a strikeout and a walk to close out the one-run victory.
Gerritson helped lead the way at the plate in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bresser pitched four innings with five strikeouts while giving up five runs (four earned) off three walks and seven hits. Mason Holz relieved Bresser and finished with two strikeouts and gave up three hits to hold off Winneconne.
Columbus rallies past St. Mary’s Springs
Trailing 5-0 heading into the fourth inning, the Cardinals scored twice in the fourth and exploded for six in the fifth to edge past the Ledgers, 8-5, in a non-conference game at Fireman's Park on Saturday.
Columbus’ Christian Oppor reached on an error with the bases loaded and one out, which scored two runs in the fourth to cut the Springs lead to 5-2.
Andrew Pfeffer and James Mobry both had RBI singles with the bases loaded to trim the lead to 5-4 in the fifth, before Jefferson Mobry brought in two more runs with a single to right to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead. Columbus’ Braxton Nachreiner and Jefferson Mobry scored on passed balls to cap things off the Cardinals' scoring spree.
Columbus’ Brady Link got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with six strikeouts while giving up five runs (three earned) off five hits and three walks, while Pfeffer went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Markesan blows by Laconia
Trevor Roberts had himself a day, going 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing a home run shy of the cycle with two RBIs, to lead the Hornets past the Spartans, 8-2, on Saturday.
Roberts also scored three times in Markesan's third straight win.
Bryce Leedle had a double with two RBIs, and Sage Stellmacher went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the victory.
A plethora of Hornets showed up on the mound, as Leedle pitched two innings with four strikeouts and got the win. Gavin Gilbertson pitched 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts as well.
Mayville holds off Oostburg
It was all the Cardinals until the seventh inning where they gave up five runs with two outs to the Flying Dutchmen.
However, the Cardinals shut the door on the Oostburg rally by getting a groundout to end the game with a 6-5 victory on Saturday.
Mayville’s Bryce Volbright went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice, while Damien Hauglie went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Nick VanBeek pitched six strong innings innings with four strikeouts while giving up three runs (two earned) off four hits and six walks to get the win for the Cardinals.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.